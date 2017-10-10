Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- October 10, 2017

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- October 10 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices moved up due to short supply. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,75,000 versus 0,80,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,30,000-0,31,000 versus 0,36,000-0,37,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 17,500 0,630-0,920 19,000 0,640-0,910 Gondal 19,000 635-0,889 21,500 614-0,887 Jasdan 0,400 600-0,860 0,400 580-0,812 Jamnagar 03,000 653-0,912 04,000 644-0,890 Junagadh 05,000 611-0,865 05,500 600-0,833 Keshod 01,000 604-0,815 01,000 595-0,816 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,750-0,920 0,745-0,910 0,630-0,765 0,640-0,760 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,640 1,060-1,376 1,040-1,350 Sesame (Black) 0,600 1,270-1,470 1,225-1,450 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,370 0,790-0,866 0,800-0,870 Rapeseeds 220 500-641 600-648 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,855 0,845 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,420 1,410 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 622 620 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 652 650 1,055-1,060 1,050-1,055 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,460 1,460 2,320-2,325 2,320-2,325 Castor oil commercial 0,947 0,940 1,430-1,435 1,430-1,435 Castor oil BSS 0,957 0,950 1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,335-1,340 1,325-1,330 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,355-1,360 1,345-1,350 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,375-1,380 1,365-1,370 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,510 1,500 Cottonseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,105-1,110 Rapeseed oil refined 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Palm oil 0,985-0,990 0,985-0,990 Sesame oil 2,545-2,550 2,545-2,550 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,600-2,605 2,600-2,605 Vanaspati ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,540-1,545 1,540-1,545 Castor oil BSS 1,560-1,565 1,560-1,565 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed