FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- October 10, 2017
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Google launches advanced Gmail security features
Technology
Google launches advanced Gmail security features
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
October 10, 2017 / 9:35 AM / 7 days ago

Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- October 10, 2017

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- October 10    
    * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
    * Groundnut oil prices moved up due to short supply.                    
    * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand.  
    
                    
          Today’s Arrivals;
      --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,75,000 versus 0,80,000 previous
      --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,30,000-0,31,000 versus 0,36,000-0,37,000
previous 
                       
    Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: 
                 Today's       Today's       Previous    Previous
               deliveries       price      deliveries     price
    Rajkot      17,500       0,630-0,920     19,000    0,640-0,910 
    Gondal      19,000         635-0,889     21,500      614-0,887 
    Jasdan       0,400         600-0,860      0,400      580-0,812 
    Jamnagar    03,000         653-0,912     04,000      644-0,890 
    Junagadh    05,000         611-0,865     05,500      600-0,833
    Keshod      01,000         604-0,815     01,000      595-0,816 

    Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:    
                        Groundnut small              Groundnut bold
                   Today's open  Previous end  Today's open   Previous end
    Market delivery  0,750-0,920 0,745-0,910    0,630-0,765    0,640-0,760 
    (auction price)
    Market delivery  0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
    (traders price) 
    Plant delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
  
    Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
    Oilseeds        No. of deliveries     Auction prices    Previous price
    Sesame (White)      0,640              1,060-1,376       1,040-1,350 
    Sesame (Black)      0,600              1,270-1,470       1,225-1,450
    Soybean                ---                  ---               ---
    Castorseed          0,370              0,790-0,866       0,800-0,870
    Rapeseeds             220                500-641           600-648
 
    Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
                             -------10 kg-------    -------15 kg--------
                             Today's    Previous    Today's    Previous
                             open        close      open        close
    Groundnut oil            0,855       0,845      n.q.        n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined
    (15-liter tin)            ---         ---       1,420       1,410
    Rapeseed expeller oil     n.q.        n.q.       ---         ---
    Rapeseed refined oil      n.q.        n.q.       n.q.        n.q.
    Cottonseed oil whitewash  622         620        ---         ---
    Cottonseed oil refin1d    652         650     1,055-1,060  1,050-1,055 
    Soybean expeller oil      ---         ---        ---         ---
    Soybean oil refined       n.q.        n.q.     n.q.        n.q.       
    Sesame oil              1,460       1,460    2,320-2,325 2,320-2,325 
    Castor oil commercial   0,947       0,940    1,430-1,435 1,430-1,435
    Castor oil BSS          0,957       0,950    1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455        
       
 
    Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:    
                                      Today's open      Previous close
    Groundnut oil(15 liter)           1,335-1,340       1,325-1,330    
    Groundnut oil label tin(15liter)  1,355-1,360       1,345-1,350
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter)  1,375-1,380       1,365-1,370 
    Groundnut oil refined (15 liters)   1,510             1,500
    Cottonseed oil refined            1,110-1,115       1,105-1,110 
    Rapeseed oil refined              1,130-1,135       1,130-1,135   
    Palm oil                          0,985-0,990       0,985-0,990
    Sesame oil                        2,545-2,550       2,545-2,550
    Soybean oil refined               n.q.                n.q.      
    Coconut oil                       2,600-2,605       2,600-2,605
    Vanaspati ghee                    1,030-1,035       1,030-1,035
    Castor oil commercial             1,540-1,545       1,540-1,545
    Castor oil BSS                    1,560-1,565       1,560-1,565

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
      included in market prices.

    n.q.= not quoted

    Groundnut is also known as peanut
    Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.