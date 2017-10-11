FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- October 11, 2017
October 11, 2017 / 9:02 AM / 6 days ago

Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- October 11, 2017

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- October 11    
    * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
    * Groundnut oil prices improved due to increased retail demand.         
    * Cottonseed oil moved up due to thin supply.     
    
                    
          Today’s Arrivals;
      --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,70,000 versus 0,75,000 previous
      --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,32,000-0,33,000 versus 0,30,000-0,31,000
previous 
                       
    Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: 
                 Today's       Today's       Previous    Previous
               deliveries       price      deliveries     price
    Rajkot      15,000       0,620-0,900     17,500    0,630-0,920 
    Gondal      17,500         608-0,894     19,000      635-0,889 
    Jasdan       0,400         603-0,846      0,400      600-0,860 
    Jamnagar    03,000         650-0,900     03,000      653-0,912 
    Junagadh    04,500         608-0,847     05,000      611-0,865
    Keshod      01,000         601-0,828     01,000      604-0,815 

    Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:    
                        Groundnut small              Groundnut bold
                   Today's open  Previous end  Today's open   Previous end
    Market delivery  0,740-0,900 0,750-0,920    0,620-0,775    0,630-0,765 
    (auction price)
    Market delivery  0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
    (traders price) 
    Plant delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
  
    Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
    Oilseeds        No. of deliveries     Auction prices    Previous price
    Sesame (White)      0,850              1,050-1,374       1,060-1,376 
    Sesame (Black)      0,700              1,270-1,492       1,270-1,470
    Soybean                ---                  ---               ---
    Castorseed          0,165              0,778-0,864       0,790-0,866
    Rapeseeds             046                590-638           500-641
 
    Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
                             -------10 kg-------    -------15 kg--------
                             Today's    Previous    Today's    Previous
                             open        close      open        close
    Groundnut oil            0,850       0,840      n.q.        n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined
    (15-liter tin)            ---         ---       1,410       1,410
    Rapeseed expeller oil     n.q.        n.q.       ---         ---
    Rapeseed refined oil      n.q.        n.q.       n.q.        n.q.
    Cottonseed oil whitewash  620         617        ---         ---
    Cottonseed oil refin1d    650         647     1,050-1,055  1,045-1,050 
    Soybean expeller oil      ---         ---        ---         ---
    Soybean oil refined       n.q.        n.q.     n.q.        n.q.       
    Sesame oil              1,460       1,460    2,320-2,325 2,320-2,325 
    Castor oil commercial   0,950       0,947    1,430-1,435 1,430-1,435
    Castor oil BSS          0,960       0,957    1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455        
       
 
    Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:    
                                      Today's open      Previous close
    Groundnut oil(15 liter)           1,330-1,335       1,320-1,325    
    Groundnut oil label tin(15liter)  1,350-1,355       1,340-1,345
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter)  1,370-1,375       1,360-1,365 
    Groundnut oil refined (15 liters)   1,500             1,500
    Cottonseed oil refined            1,105-1,110       1,100-1,105 
    Rapeseed oil refined              1,130-1,135       1,130-1,135   
    Palm oil                          0,985-0,990       0,985-0,990
    Sesame oil                        2,545-2,550       2,545-2,550
    Soybean oil refined               n.q.                n.q.      
    Coconut oil                       2,600-2,605       2,600-2,605
    Vanaspati ghee                    1,030-1,035       1,030-1,035
    Castor oil commercial             1,540-1,545       1,540-1,545
    Castor oil BSS                    1,560-1,565       1,560-1,565

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
      included in market prices.

    n.q.= not quoted

    Groundnut is also known as peanut
    Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed

