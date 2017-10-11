Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- October 11, 2017

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- October 11 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved due to increased retail demand. * Cottonseed oil moved up due to thin supply. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,70,000 versus 0,75,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,32,000-0,33,000 versus 0,30,000-0,31,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 15,000 0,620-0,900 17,500 0,630-0,920 Gondal 17,500 608-0,894 19,000 635-0,889 Jasdan 0,400 603-0,846 0,400 600-0,860 Jamnagar 03,000 650-0,900 03,000 653-0,912 Junagadh 04,500 608-0,847 05,000 611-0,865 Keshod 01,000 601-0,828 01,000 604-0,815 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,740-0,900 0,750-0,920 0,620-0,775 0,630-0,765 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,850 1,050-1,374 1,060-1,376 Sesame (Black) 0,700 1,270-1,492 1,270-1,470 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,165 0,778-0,864 0,790-0,866 Rapeseeds 046 590-638 500-641 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,850 0,840 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,410 1,410 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 620 617 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 650 647 1,050-1,055 1,045-1,050 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,460 1,460 2,320-2,325 2,320-2,325 Castor oil commercial 0,950 0,947 1,430-1,435 1,430-1,435 Castor oil BSS 0,960 0,957 1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,330-1,335 1,320-1,325 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,350-1,355 1,340-1,345 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,370-1,375 1,360-1,365 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,500 1,500 Cottonseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,100-1,105 Rapeseed oil refined 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Palm oil 0,985-0,990 0,985-0,990 Sesame oil 2,545-2,550 2,545-2,550 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,600-2,605 2,600-2,605 Vanaspati ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,540-1,545 1,540-1,545 Castor oil BSS 1,560-1,565 1,560-1,565 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed