#Domestic News
October 13, 2017 / 8:54 AM / in 8 days

Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- October 13, 2017

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- October 13    
    * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
    * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to thin supply.                    
    * Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand.   
    
                    
          Today’s Arrivals;
      --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,55,000 versus 0,70,000 previous
      --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,29,000-0,30,000 versus 0,30,000-0,31,000
previous 
                       
    Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: 
                 Today's       Today's       Previous    Previous
               deliveries       price      deliveries     price
    Rajkot      12,000       0,630-0,920     10,000    0,625-0,919 
    Gondal      17,000         615-0,900     17,000      618-0,907 
    Jasdan       0,400         617-0,870      0,400      622-0,845 
    Jamnagar    02,500         664-0,921     03,500      660-0,924 
    Junagadh    04,000         615-0,881     05,500      631-0,865
    Keshod      01,000         606-0,853     01,000      630-0,860 

    Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:    
                        Groundnut small              Groundnut bold
                   Today's open  Previous end  Today's open   Previous end
    Market delivery  0,720-0,920 0,715-0,919    0,630-0,810    0,625-0,785 
    (auction price)
    Market delivery  0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
    (traders price) 
    Plant delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
  
    Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
    Oilseeds        No. of deliveries     Auction prices    Previous price
    Sesame (White)      0,750              1,100-1,410       1,075-1,385 
    Sesame (Black)      0,450              1,300-1,524       1,300-1,505
    Soybean                ---                  ---               ---
    Castorseed          0,450              0,800-0,864       0,795-0,870
    Rapeseeds             090                586-638           550-647
 
    Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
                             -------10 kg-------    -------15 kg--------
                             Today's    Previous    Today's    Previous
                             open        close      open        close
    Groundnut oil            0,865       0,860      n.q.        n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined
    (15-liter tin)            ---         ---       1,440       1,430
    Rapeseed expeller oil     n.q.        n.q.       ---         ---
    Rapeseed refined oil      n.q.        n.q.       n.q.        n.q.
    Cottonseed oil whitewash  623         621        ---         ---
    Cottonseed oil refin1d    653         651     1,055-1,060  1,050-1,055 
    Soybean expeller oil      ---         ---        ---         ---
    Soybean oil refined       n.q.        n.q.     n.q.        n.q.       
    Sesame oil              1,460       1,460    2,320-2,325 2,320-2,325 
    Castor oil commercial   0,945       0,945    1,430-1,435 1,430-1,435
    Castor oil BSS          0,955       0,955    1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455        
       
 
    Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:    
                                      Today's open      Previous close
    Groundnut oil(15 liter)           1,350-1,355       1,345-1,350    
    Groundnut oil label tin(15liter)  1,370-1,375       1,365-1,370
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter)  1,390-1,395       1,385-1,390 
    Groundnut oil refined (15 liters)   1,530             1,520
    Cottonseed oil refined            1,110-1,115       1,105-1,110 
    Rapeseed oil refined              1,120-1,125       1,120-1,125   
    Palm oil                          0,985-0,990       0,985-0,990
    Sesame oil                        2,545-2,550       2,545-2,550
    Soybean oil refined               n.q.                n.q.      
    Coconut oil                       2,600-2,605       2,600-2,605
    Vanaspati ghee                    1,030-1,035       1,030-1,035
    Castor oil commercial             1,540-1,545       1,540-1,545
    Castor oil BSS                    1,560-1,565       1,560-1,565

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
      included in market prices.

    n.q.= not quoted

    Groundnut is also known as peanut
    Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
