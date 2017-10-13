Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- October 13, 2017

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- October 13 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to thin supply. * Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,55,000 versus 0,70,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,29,000-0,30,000 versus 0,30,000-0,31,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 12,000 0,630-0,920 10,000 0,625-0,919 Gondal 17,000 615-0,900 17,000 618-0,907 Jasdan 0,400 617-0,870 0,400 622-0,845 Jamnagar 02,500 664-0,921 03,500 660-0,924 Junagadh 04,000 615-0,881 05,500 631-0,865 Keshod 01,000 606-0,853 01,000 630-0,860 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,720-0,920 0,715-0,919 0,630-0,810 0,625-0,785 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,750 1,100-1,410 1,075-1,385 Sesame (Black) 0,450 1,300-1,524 1,300-1,505 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,450 0,800-0,864 0,795-0,870 Rapeseeds 090 586-638 550-647 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,865 0,860 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,440 1,430 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 623 621 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 653 651 1,055-1,060 1,050-1,055 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,460 1,460 2,320-2,325 2,320-2,325 Castor oil commercial 0,945 0,945 1,430-1,435 1,430-1,435 Castor oil BSS 0,955 0,955 1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,350-1,355 1,345-1,350 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,370-1,375 1,365-1,370 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,390-1,395 1,385-1,390 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,530 1,520 Cottonseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,105-1,110 Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Palm oil 0,985-0,990 0,985-0,990 Sesame oil 2,545-2,550 2,545-2,550 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,600-2,605 2,600-2,605 Vanaspati ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,540-1,545 1,540-1,545 Castor oil BSS 1,560-1,565 1,560-1,565 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed