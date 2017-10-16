Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- October 16, 2017

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- October 16 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved due to retail demand. * Cottonseed oil dropped due to supply pressure. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,75,000 versus 0,55,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,10,000-0,11,000 versus 0,29,000-0,30,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 15,000 0,640-0,920 12,000 0,630-0,920 Gondal 21,000 646-0,917 17,000 615-0,900 Jasdan 0,500 633-0,897 0,400 617-0,870 Jamnagar 03,500 665-0,939 02,500 664-0,921 Junagadh 06,000 623-0,897 04,000 615-0,881 Keshod 01,000 618-0,871 01,000 606-0,853 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,730-0,920 0,720-0,920 0,640-0,815 0,630-0,810 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,030 1,140-1,443 1,100-1,410 Sesame (Black) 1,300 1,270-1,545 1,300-1,524 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,085 0,800-0,866 0,800-0,864 Rapeseeds 021 616-636 586-638 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,880 0,875 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,450 1,450 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 618 623 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 648 653 1,050-1,055 1,055-1,060 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,460 1,460 2,320-2,325 2,320-2,325 Castor oil commercial 0,945 0,945 1,430-1,435 1,430-1,435 Castor oil BSS 0,955 0,955 1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,370-1,375 1,365-1,370 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,390-1,395 1,385-1,390 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,410-1,415 1,405-1,410 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,540 1,540 Cottonseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,110-1,115 Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Palm oil 0,980-0,985 0,980-0,985 Sesame oil 2,545-2,550 2,545-2,550 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,600-2,605 2,600-2,605 Vanaspati ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,540-1,545 1,540-1,545 Castor oil BSS 1,560-1,565 1,560-1,565 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed