Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- October 16, 2017
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Kohli hails India's new spin duo ahead of NZ ODI series
Kohli hails India's new spin duo ahead of NZ ODI series
Our best photos from India this week
Our best photos from India this week
#Domestic News
October 16, 2017

Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- October 16, 2017

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- October 16    
    * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
    * Groundnut oil prices improved due to retail demand.                   
    * Cottonseed oil dropped due to supply pressure.  
    
                    
          Today’s Arrivals;
      --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,75,000 versus 0,55,000 previous
      --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,10,000-0,11,000 versus 0,29,000-0,30,000
previous 
                       
    Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: 
                 Today's       Today's       Previous    Previous
               deliveries       price      deliveries     price
    Rajkot      15,000       0,640-0,920     12,000    0,630-0,920 
    Gondal      21,000         646-0,917     17,000      615-0,900 
    Jasdan       0,500         633-0,897      0,400      617-0,870 
    Jamnagar    03,500         665-0,939     02,500      664-0,921 
    Junagadh    06,000         623-0,897     04,000      615-0,881
    Keshod      01,000         618-0,871     01,000      606-0,853 

    Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:    
                        Groundnut small              Groundnut bold
                   Today's open  Previous end  Today's open   Previous end
    Market delivery  0,730-0,920 0,720-0,920    0,640-0,815    0,630-0,810 
    (auction price)
    Market delivery  0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
    (traders price) 
    Plant delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
  
    Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
    Oilseeds        No. of deliveries     Auction prices    Previous price
    Sesame (White)      1,030              1,140-1,443       1,100-1,410 
    Sesame (Black)      1,300              1,270-1,545       1,300-1,524
    Soybean                ---                  ---               ---
    Castorseed          0,085              0,800-0,866       0,800-0,864
    Rapeseeds             021                616-636           586-638
 
    Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
                             -------10 kg-------    -------15 kg--------
                             Today's    Previous    Today's    Previous
                             open        close      open        close
    Groundnut oil            0,880       0,875      n.q.        n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined
    (15-liter tin)            ---         ---       1,450       1,450
    Rapeseed expeller oil     n.q.        n.q.       ---         ---
    Rapeseed refined oil      n.q.        n.q.       n.q.        n.q.
    Cottonseed oil whitewash  618         623        ---         ---
    Cottonseed oil refin1d    648         653     1,050-1,055  1,055-1,060 
    Soybean expeller oil      ---         ---        ---         ---
    Soybean oil refined       n.q.        n.q.     n.q.        n.q.       
    Sesame oil              1,460       1,460    2,320-2,325 2,320-2,325 
    Castor oil commercial   0,945       0,945    1,430-1,435 1,430-1,435
    Castor oil BSS          0,955       0,955    1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455        
       
 
    Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:    
                                      Today's open      Previous close
    Groundnut oil(15 liter)           1,370-1,375       1,365-1,370    
    Groundnut oil label tin(15liter)  1,390-1,395       1,385-1,390
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter)  1,410-1,415       1,405-1,410 
    Groundnut oil refined (15 liters)   1,540             1,540
    Cottonseed oil refined            1,105-1,110       1,110-1,115 
    Rapeseed oil refined              1,120-1,125       1,120-1,125   
    Palm oil                          0,980-0,985       0,980-0,985
    Sesame oil                        2,545-2,550       2,545-2,550
    Soybean oil refined               n.q.                n.q.      
    Coconut oil                       2,600-2,605       2,600-2,605
    Vanaspati ghee                    1,030-1,035       1,030-1,035
    Castor oil commercial             1,540-1,545       1,540-1,545
    Castor oil BSS                    1,560-1,565       1,560-1,565

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
      included in market prices.

    n.q.= not quoted

    Groundnut is also known as peanut
    Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
