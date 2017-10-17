FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- October 17, 2017
Sections
Featured
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Bollywood
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Kohli hails India's new spin duo ahead of NZ ODI series
Sports
Kohli hails India's new spin duo ahead of NZ ODI series
Our best photos from India this week
Photo Focus
Our best photos from India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
October 17, 2017 / 8:57 AM / in 5 days

Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- October 17, 2017

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- October 17    
    * Edible oil prices were weak in the early trades.
    * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
    * Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units.
    * Palm olien moved down due to low retail demand.
    
                    
          Today’s Arrivals;
      --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,45,000 versus 0,75,000 previous
      --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,02,000-0,03,000 versus 0,10,000-0,11,000
previous 
                       
    Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: 
                 Today's       Today's       Previous    Previous
               deliveries       price      deliveries     price
    Rajkot      08,000       0,644-0,920     15,000    0,640-0,920 
    Gondal      11,500         620-0,910     21,000      646-0,917 
    Jasdan       0,300         635-0,888      0,500      633-0,897 
    Jamnagar    02,500         650-0,928     03,500      665-0,939 
    Junagadh    03,000         615-0,880     06,000      623-0,897
    Keshod      01,000         600-0,849     01,000      618-0,871 

    Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:    
                        Groundnut small              Groundnut bold
                   Today's open  Previous end  Today's open   Previous end
    Market delivery  0,735-0,920 0,730-0,920    0,644-0,822    0,640-0,815 
    (auction price)
    Market delivery  0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
    (traders price) 
    Plant delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
  
    Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
    Oilseeds        No. of deliveries     Auction prices    Previous price
    Sesame (White)      0,125              1,200-1,380       1,140-1,443 
    Sesame (Black)      0,500              1,320-1,485       1,270-1,545
    Soybean                ---                  ---               ---
    Castorseed          0,035              0,800-0,858       0,800-0,866
    Rapeseeds             024                621-619           616-636
 
    Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
                             -------10 kg-------    -------15 kg--------
                             Today's    Previous    Today's    Previous
                             open        close      open        close
    Groundnut oil            0,865       0,865      n.q.        n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined
    (15-liter tin)            ---         ---       1,450       1,450
    Rapeseed expeller oil     n.q.        n.q.       ---         ---
    Rapeseed refined oil      n.q.        n.q.       n.q.        n.q.
    Cottonseed oil whitewash  612         615        ---         ---
    Cottonseed oil refin1d    642         645     1,040-1,045  1,045-1,050 
    Soybean expeller oil      ---         ---        ---         ---
    Soybean oil refined       n.q.        n.q.     n.q.        n.q.       
    Sesame oil              1,460       1,460    2,320-2,325 2,320-2,325 
    Castor oil commercial   0,945       0,945    1,430-1,435 1,430-1,435
    Castor oil BSS          0,955       0,955    1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455        
       
 
    Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:    
                                      Today's open      Previous close
    Groundnut oil(15 liter)           1,360-1,365       1,360-1,365    
    Groundnut oil label tin(15liter)  1,380-1,385       1,380-1,385
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter)  1,400-1,405       1,400-1,405 
    Groundnut oil refined (15 liters)   1,540             1,540
    Cottonseed oil refined            1,100-1,105       1,105-1,110 
    Rapeseed oil refined              1,120-1,125       1,120-1,125   
    Palm oil                          0,975-0,980       0,980-0,985
    Sesame oil                        2,545-2,550       2,545-2,550
    Soybean oil refined               n.q.                n.q.      
    Coconut oil                       2,600-2,605       2,600-2,605
    Vanaspati ghee                    1,030-1,035       1,030-1,035
    Castor oil commercial             1,540-1,545       1,540-1,545
    Castor oil BSS                    1,560-1,565       1,560-1,565

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
      included in market prices.

    n.q.= not quoted

    Groundnut is also known as peanut
    Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.