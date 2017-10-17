Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- October 17, 2017

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- October 17 * Edible oil prices were weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. * Palm olien moved down due to low retail demand. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,45,000 versus 0,75,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,02,000-0,03,000 versus 0,10,000-0,11,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 08,000 0,644-0,920 15,000 0,640-0,920 Gondal 11,500 620-0,910 21,000 646-0,917 Jasdan 0,300 635-0,888 0,500 633-0,897 Jamnagar 02,500 650-0,928 03,500 665-0,939 Junagadh 03,000 615-0,880 06,000 623-0,897 Keshod 01,000 600-0,849 01,000 618-0,871 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,735-0,920 0,730-0,920 0,644-0,822 0,640-0,815 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,125 1,200-1,380 1,140-1,443 Sesame (Black) 0,500 1,320-1,485 1,270-1,545 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,035 0,800-0,858 0,800-0,866 Rapeseeds 024 621-619 616-636 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,865 0,865 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,450 1,450 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 612 615 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 642 645 1,040-1,045 1,045-1,050 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,460 1,460 2,320-2,325 2,320-2,325 Castor oil commercial 0,945 0,945 1,430-1,435 1,430-1,435 Castor oil BSS 0,955 0,955 1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,380-1,385 1,380-1,385 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,540 1,540 Cottonseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,105-1,110 Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Palm oil 0,975-0,980 0,980-0,985 Sesame oil 2,545-2,550 2,545-2,550 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,600-2,605 2,600-2,605 Vanaspati ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,540-1,545 1,540-1,545 Castor oil BSS 1,560-1,565 1,560-1,565 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed