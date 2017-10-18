FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- October 18, 2017
#Domestic News
October 18, 2017 / 8:04 AM / in 4 days

Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- October 18, 2017

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- October 18    
    * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
    * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
    * Cottonseed oil moved down due to low retail demand.               
    * Palm olien improved due to thin supply.         
    * Arrivals of groundnut and castor seeds are low as most of the market yards
are closed on account of Diwali festival holidays.
    
                    
          Today’s Arrivals;
      --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,10,000 versus 0,45,000 previous
      --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,01,000-0,02,000 versus 0,02,000-0,03,000
previous 
                       
    Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: 
                 Today's       Today's       Previous    Previous
               deliveries       price      deliveries     price
    Rajkot      00,000       0,000-0,000     08,000    0,644-0,920 
    Gondal      00,000         000-0,000     11,500      620-0,910 
    Jasdan       0,000         000-0,000      0,300      635-0,888 
    Jamnagar    02,000         654-0,910     02,500      650-0,928 
    Junagadh    00,000         000-0,000     03,000      615-0,880
    Keshod      01,000         602-0,846     01,000      600-0,849 

    Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:    
                        Groundnut small              Groundnut bold
                   Today's open  Previous end  Today's open   Previous end
    Market delivery  0,000-0,000 0,735-0,920    0,000-0,000    0,644-0,822 
    (auction price)
    Market delivery  0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
    (traders price) 
    Plant delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
  
    Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
    Oilseeds        No. of deliveries     Auction prices    Previous price
    Sesame (White)      0,000              0,000-0,000       1,200-1,380 
    Sesame (Black)      0,000              0,000-0,000       1,320-1,485
    Soybean                ---                  ---               ---
    Castorseed          0,000              0,000-0,000       0,800-0,858
    Rapeseeds             000                000-000           621-619
 
    Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
                             -------10 kg-------    -------15 kg--------
                             Today's    Previous    Today's    Previous
                             open        close      open        close
    Groundnut oil            0,860       0,860      n.q.        n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined
    (15-liter tin)            ---         ---       1,440       1,440
    Rapeseed expeller oil     n.q.        n.q.       ---         ---
    Rapeseed refined oil      n.q.        n.q.       n.q.        n.q.
    Cottonseed oil whitewash  610         612        ---         ---
    Cottonseed oil refin1d    640         642     1,035-1,040  1,040-1,045 
    Soybean expeller oil      ---         ---        ---         ---
    Soybean oil refined       n.q.        n.q.     n.q.        n.q.       
    Sesame oil              1,460       1,460    2,320-2,325 2,320-2,325 
    Castor oil commercial   0,945       0,945    1,430-1,435 1,430-1,435
    Castor oil BSS          0,955       0,955    1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455        
       
 
    Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:    
                                      Today's open      Previous close
    Groundnut oil(15 liter)           1,355-1,360       1,355-1,360    
    Groundnut oil label tin(15liter)  1,375-1,380       1,375-1,380
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter)  1,395-1,400       1,395-1,400 
    Groundnut oil refined (15 liters)   1,530             1,530
    Cottonseed oil refined            1,095-1,100       1,100-1,105 
    Rapeseed oil refined              1,120-1,125       1,120-1,125   
    Palm oil                          0,985-0,990       0,980-0,985
    Sesame oil                        2,545-2,550       2,545-2,550
    Soybean oil refined               n.q.                n.q.      
    Coconut oil                       2,600-2,605       2,600-2,605
    Vanaspati ghee                    1,030-1,035       1,030-1,035
    Castor oil commercial             1,540-1,545       1,540-1,545
    Castor oil BSS                    1,560-1,565       1,560-1,565

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
      included in market prices.

    n.q.= not quoted

    Groundnut is also known as peanut
    Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed



            **** Foodgrains-pulse reports are not available as Rajkot market
yard remain closed on account of Diwali festival holidays.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
