Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- October 18, 2017

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- October 18 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to low retail demand. * Palm olien improved due to thin supply. * Arrivals of groundnut and castor seeds are low as most of the market yards are closed on account of Diwali festival holidays. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,10,000 versus 0,45,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,01,000-0,02,000 versus 0,02,000-0,03,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 00,000 0,000-0,000 08,000 0,644-0,920 Gondal 00,000 000-0,000 11,500 620-0,910 Jasdan 0,000 000-0,000 0,300 635-0,888 Jamnagar 02,000 654-0,910 02,500 650-0,928 Junagadh 00,000 000-0,000 03,000 615-0,880 Keshod 01,000 602-0,846 01,000 600-0,849 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,735-0,920 0,000-0,000 0,644-0,822 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,200-1,380 Sesame (Black) 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,320-1,485 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,800-0,858 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 621-619 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,860 0,860 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,440 1,440 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 610 612 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 640 642 1,035-1,040 1,040-1,045 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,460 1,460 2,320-2,325 2,320-2,325 Castor oil commercial 0,945 0,945 1,430-1,435 1,430-1,435 Castor oil BSS 0,955 0,955 1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,355-1,360 1,355-1,360 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,375-1,380 1,375-1,380 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,395-1,400 1,395-1,400 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,530 1,530 Cottonseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,100-1,105 Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Palm oil 0,985-0,990 0,980-0,985 Sesame oil 2,545-2,550 2,545-2,550 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,600-2,605 2,600-2,605 Vanaspati ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,540-1,545 1,540-1,545 Castor oil BSS 1,560-1,565 1,560-1,565 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed **** Foodgrains-pulse reports are not available as Rajkot market yard remain closed on account of Diwali festival holidays.