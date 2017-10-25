FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- October 25, 2017
#Domestic News
October 25, 2017 / 8:55 AM / a day ago

Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- October 25, 2017

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- October 25    
    * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
    * Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills.
Market sentiment is firm as state government started purchase of groundnut at a
minimum support price of Rs. 900 per 20 kg.
    * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand.                    
    * Palm olien moved up due to thin supply.         
    * Castor oil eased due to lack of export demand.
    
                    
          Today’s Arrivals;
      --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,50,000 versus 0,10,000 previous
      --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,30,000-0,31,000 versus 0,01,000-0,02,000
previous 
                       
    Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: 
                 Today's       Today's       Previous    Previous
               deliveries       price      deliveries     price
    Rajkot      40,000       0,635-0,905     08,000    0,644-0,920 
    Gondal      60,000         638-0,909     11,500      620-0,910 
    Jasdan       2,000         644-0,901      0,300      635-0,888 
    Jamnagar    04,000         672-0,921     02,000      654-0,910 
    Junagadh    15,000         623-0,907     03,000      615-0,880
    Keshod      03,000         625-0,860     01,000      602-0,846 

    Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:    
                        Groundnut small              Groundnut bold
                   Today's open  Previous end  Today's open   Previous end
    Market delivery  0,740-0,905 0,735-0,920    0,635-0,840    0,644-0,822 
    (auction price)
    Market delivery  0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
    (traders price) 
    Plant delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
  
    Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
    Oilseeds        No. of deliveries     Auction prices    Previous price
    Sesame (White)      0,960              1,130-1,435       1,200-1,380 
    Sesame (Black)      0,600              1,250-1,401       1,320-1,485
    Soybean                ---                  ---               ---
    Castorseed          0,107              0,795-0,846       0,800-0,858
    Rapeseeds             110                567-668           621-619
 
    Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
                             -------10 kg-------    -------15 kg--------
                             Today's    Previous    Today's    Previous
                             open        close      open        close
    Groundnut oil            0,870       0,860      n.q.        n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined
    (15-liter tin)            ---         ---       1,450       1,440
    Rapeseed expeller oil     n.q.        n.q.       ---         ---
    Rapeseed refined oil      n.q.        n.q.       n.q.        n.q.
    Cottonseed oil whitewash  617         610        ---         ---
    Cottonseed oil refin1d    647         640     1,045-1,050  1,035-1,040 
    Soybean expeller oil      ---         ---        ---         ---
    Soybean oil refined       n.q.        n.q.     n.q.        n.q.       
    Sesame oil              1,460       1,460    2,320-2,325 2,320-2,325 
    Castor oil commercial   0,925       0,940    1,420-1,425 1,430-1,435
    Castor oil BSS          0,935       0,950    1,440-1,445 1,450-1,455        
       
 
    Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:    
                                      Today's open      Previous close
    Groundnut oil(15 liter)           1,365-1,370       1,355-1,360    
    Groundnut oil label tin(15liter)  1,385-1,390       1,375-1,380
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter)  1,405-1,410       1,395-1,400 
    Groundnut oil refined (15 liters)   1,540             1,530
    Cottonseed oil refined            1,105-1,110       1,095-1,100 
    Rapeseed oil refined              1,120-1,125       1,120-1,125   
    Palm oil                          0,990-0,995       0,985-0,990
    Sesame oil                        2,545-2,550       2,545-2,550
    Soybean oil refined               n.q.                n.q.      
    Coconut oil                       2,600-2,605       2,600-2,605
    Vanaspati ghee                    1,030-1,035       1,030-1,035
    Castor oil commercial             1,530-1,535       1,540-1,545
    Castor oil BSS                    1,550-1,555       1,560-1,565

    
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
      included in market prices.

    n.q.= not quoted

    Groundnut is also known as peanut
    Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed

