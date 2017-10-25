Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- October 25, 2017

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- October 25 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. Market sentiment is firm as state government started purchase of groundnut at a minimum support price of Rs. 900 per 20 kg. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. * Palm olien moved up due to thin supply. * Castor oil eased due to lack of export demand. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,50,000 versus 0,10,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,30,000-0,31,000 versus 0,01,000-0,02,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 40,000 0,635-0,905 08,000 0,644-0,920 Gondal 60,000 638-0,909 11,500 620-0,910 Jasdan 2,000 644-0,901 0,300 635-0,888 Jamnagar 04,000 672-0,921 02,000 654-0,910 Junagadh 15,000 623-0,907 03,000 615-0,880 Keshod 03,000 625-0,860 01,000 602-0,846 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,740-0,905 0,735-0,920 0,635-0,840 0,644-0,822 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,960 1,130-1,435 1,200-1,380 Sesame (Black) 0,600 1,250-1,401 1,320-1,485 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,107 0,795-0,846 0,800-0,858 Rapeseeds 110 567-668 621-619 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,870 0,860 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,450 1,440 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 617 610 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 647 640 1,045-1,050 1,035-1,040 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,460 1,460 2,320-2,325 2,320-2,325 Castor oil commercial 0,925 0,940 1,420-1,425 1,430-1,435 Castor oil BSS 0,935 0,950 1,440-1,445 1,450-1,455 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,365-1,370 1,355-1,360 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,385-1,390 1,375-1,380 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,405-1,410 1,395-1,400 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,540 1,530 Cottonseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,095-1,100 Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Palm oil 0,990-0,995 0,985-0,990 Sesame oil 2,545-2,550 2,545-2,550 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,600-2,605 2,600-2,605 Vanaspati ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,530-1,535 1,540-1,545 Castor oil BSS 1,550-1,555 1,560-1,565 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed