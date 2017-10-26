FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- October 26, 2017
#Domestic News
October 26, 2017 / 8:52 AM / 2 days ago

Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- October 26, 2017

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- October 26    
    * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
    * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to thin supply.
    * Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand.                    
        
                    
          Today’s Arrivals;
      --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 1,20,000 versus 1,50,000 previous
      --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,22,000-0,23,000 versus 0,30,000-0,31,000
previous 
                       
    Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: 
                 Today's       Today's       Previous    Previous
               deliveries       price      deliveries     price
    Rajkot      27,000       0,645-0,890     40,000    0,635-0,905 
    Gondal      45,000         656-0,906     60,000      638-0,909 
    Jasdan       1,500         630-0,895      2,000      644-0,901 
    Jamnagar    04,500         675-0,933     04,000      672-0,921 
    Junagadh    09,000         637-0,916     15,000      623-0,907
    Keshod      03,500         635-0,904     03,000      625-0,860 

    Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:    
                        Groundnut small              Groundnut bold
                   Today's open  Previous end  Today's open   Previous end
    Market delivery  0,735-0,890 0,740-0,905    0,645-0,830    0,635-0,840 
    (auction price)
    Market delivery  0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
    (traders price) 
    Plant delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
  
    Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
    Oilseeds        No. of deliveries     Auction prices    Previous price
    Sesame (White)      0,720              1,150-1,440       1,130-1,435 
    Sesame (Black)      0,600              1,250-1,525       1,250-1,401
    Soybean                ---                  ---               ---
    Castorseed          0,100              0,775-0,835       0,795-0,846
    Rapeseeds             195                600-648           567-668
 
    Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
                             -------10 kg-------    -------15 kg--------
                             Today's    Previous    Today's    Previous
                             open        close      open        close
    Groundnut oil            0,870       0,865      n.q.        n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined
    (15-liter tin)            ---         ---       1,450       1,450
    Rapeseed expeller oil     n.q.        n.q.       ---         ---
    Rapeseed refined oil      n.q.        n.q.       n.q.        n.q.
    Cottonseed oil whitewash  620         617        ---         ---
    Cottonseed oil refin1d    650         647     1,050-1,055  1,045-1,050 
    Soybean expeller oil      ---         ---        ---         ---
    Soybean oil refined       n.q.        n.q.     n.q.        n.q.       
    Sesame oil              1,460       1,460    2,320-2,325 2,320-2,325 
    Castor oil commercial   0,925       0,925    1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425
    Castor oil BSS          0,935       0,935    1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445        
       
 
    Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:    
                                      Today's open      Previous close
    Groundnut oil(15 liter)           1,365-1,370       1,360-1,365    
    Groundnut oil label tin(15liter)  1,385-1,390       1,380-1,385
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter)  1,405-1,410       1,400-1,405 
    Groundnut oil refined (15 liters)   1,540             1,540
    Cottonseed oil refined            1,110-1,115       1,105-1,110 
    Rapeseed oil refined              1,120-1,125       1,120-1,125   
    Palm oil                          0,985-0,990       0,985-0,990
    Sesame oil                        2,545-2,550       2,545-2,550
    Soybean oil refined               n.q.                n.q.      
    Coconut oil                       2,600-2,605       2,600-2,605
    Vanaspati ghee                    1,030-1,035       1,030-1,035
    Castor oil commercial             1,530-1,535       1,530-1,535
    Castor oil BSS                    1,550-1,555       1,550-1,555

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
      included in market prices.

    n.q.= not quoted

    Groundnut is also known as peanut
    Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
