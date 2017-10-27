FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- October 27, 2017
Sections
Featured
Maruti Suzuki says will have to move to electric cars
Company Results
Maruti Suzuki says will have to move to electric cars
Catalan police call for neutrality as Spain exerts control
CATALONIA
Catalan police call for neutrality as Spain exerts control
Mystery space object may be first confirmed interstellar visitor
Editor's Picks
Mystery space object may be first confirmed interstellar visitor
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
October 27, 2017 / 8:24 AM / a day ago

Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- October 27, 2017

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- October 27    
    * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
    * Groundnut oil prices eased due to low retail demand.
    * Mustard oil dropped due to sufficient supply.
    * Castor oil improved due to export demand.
        
                    
          Today’s Arrivals;
      --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,50,000 versus 1,20,000 previous
      --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,08,000-0,09,000 versus 0,22,000-0,23,000
previous 
                       
    Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: 
                 Today's       Today's       Previous    Previous
               deliveries       price      deliveries     price
    Rajkot      00,000       0,000-0,000     27,000    0,645-0,890 
    Gondal      00,000         000-0,000     45,000      656-0,906 
    Jasdan       0,000         000-0,000      1,500      630-0,895 
    Jamnagar    05,000         652-0,912     04,500      675-0,933 
    Junagadh    00,000         000-0,000     09,000      637-0,916
    Keshod      03,000         630-0,887     03,500      635-0,904 

    Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:    
                        Groundnut small              Groundnut bold
                   Today's open  Previous end  Today's open   Previous end
    Market delivery  0,000-0,000 0,735-0,890    0,000-0,000    0,645-0,830 
    (auction price)
    Market delivery  0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
    (traders price) 
    Plant delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
  
    Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
    Oilseeds        No. of deliveries     Auction prices    Previous price
    Sesame (White)      0,940              1,130-1,450       1,150-1,440 
    Sesame (Black)      0,630              1,300-1,534       1,250-1,525
    Soybean                ---                  ---               ---
    Castorseed          0,040              0,840-0,865       0,775-0,835
    Rapeseeds             036                550-629           600-648
 
    Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
                             -------10 kg-------    -------15 kg--------
                             Today's    Previous    Today's    Previous
                             open        close      open        close
    Groundnut oil            0,865       0,870      n.q.        n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined
    (15-liter tin)            ---         ---       1,440       1,450
    Rapeseed expeller oil     n.q.        n.q.       ---         ---
    Rapeseed refined oil      n.q.        n.q.       n.q.        n.q.
    Cottonseed oil whitewash  620         620        ---         ---
    Cottonseed oil refin1d    650         650     1,050-1,055  1,050-1,055 
    Soybean expeller oil      ---         ---        ---         ---
    Soybean oil refined       n.q.        n.q.     n.q.        n.q.       
    Sesame oil              1,460       1,460    2,320-2,325 2,320-2,325 
    Castor oil commercial   0,940       0,925    1,440-1,445 1,420-1,425
    Castor oil BSS          0,950       0,935    1,460-1,465 1,440-1,445        
       
 
    Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:    
                                      Today's open      Previous close
    Groundnut oil(15 liter)           1,360-1,365       1,365-1,370    
    Groundnut oil label tin(15liter)  1,380-1,385       1,385-1,390
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter)  1,400-1,405       1,405-1,410 
    Groundnut oil refined (15 liters)   1,530             1,540
    Cottonseed oil refined            1,110-1,115       1,110-1,115 
    Rapeseed oil refined              1,110-1,115       1,120-1,125   
    Palm oil                          0,985-0,990       0,985-0,990
    Sesame oil                        2,545-2,550       2,545-2,550
    Soybean oil refined               n.q.                n.q.      
    Coconut oil                       2,600-2,605       2,600-2,605
    Vanaspati ghee                    1,030-1,035       1,030-1,035
    Castor oil commercial             1,530-1,535       1,530-1,535
    Castor oil BSS                    1,550-1,555       1,550-1,555

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
      included in market prices.

    n.q.= not quoted

    Groundnut is also known as peanut
    Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.