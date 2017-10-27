Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- October 27, 2017

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- October 27 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to low retail demand. * Mustard oil dropped due to sufficient supply. * Castor oil improved due to export demand. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,50,000 versus 1,20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,08,000-0,09,000 versus 0,22,000-0,23,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 00,000 0,000-0,000 27,000 0,645-0,890 Gondal 00,000 000-0,000 45,000 656-0,906 Jasdan 0,000 000-0,000 1,500 630-0,895 Jamnagar 05,000 652-0,912 04,500 675-0,933 Junagadh 00,000 000-0,000 09,000 637-0,916 Keshod 03,000 630-0,887 03,500 635-0,904 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,735-0,890 0,000-0,000 0,645-0,830 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,940 1,130-1,450 1,150-1,440 Sesame (Black) 0,630 1,300-1,534 1,250-1,525 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,040 0,840-0,865 0,775-0,835 Rapeseeds 036 550-629 600-648 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,865 0,870 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,440 1,450 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 620 620 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 650 650 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,460 1,460 2,320-2,325 2,320-2,325 Castor oil commercial 0,940 0,925 1,440-1,445 1,420-1,425 Castor oil BSS 0,950 0,935 1,460-1,465 1,440-1,445 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,360-1,365 1,365-1,370 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,380-1,385 1,385-1,390 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,400-1,405 1,405-1,410 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,530 1,540 Cottonseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,120-1,125 Palm oil 0,985-0,990 0,985-0,990 Sesame oil 2,545-2,550 2,545-2,550 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,600-2,605 2,600-2,605 Vanaspati ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,530-1,535 1,530-1,535 Castor oil BSS 1,550-1,555 1,550-1,555 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed