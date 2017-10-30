FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- October 30, 2017
#Domestic News
October 30, 2017 / 8:55 AM / Updated 20 hours ago

Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- October 30, 2017

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- October 30    
    * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
    * Groundnut oil prices eased due to low retail demand.
    * Cottonseed oil dropped due to supply pressure.
        
                    
          Today’s Arrivals;
      --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,90,000 versus 0,50,000 previous
      --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,18,000-0,19,000 versus 0,08,000-0,09,000
previous 
                       
    Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: 
                 Today's       Today's       Previous    Previous
               deliveries       price      deliveries     price
    Rajkot      12,000       0,625-0,854     27,000    0,645-0,890 
    Gondal      23,500         633-0,892     45,000      656-0,906 
    Jasdan       0,500         621-0,876      1,500      630-0,895 
    Jamnagar    06,000         650-0,933     05,000      652-0,912 
    Junagadh    07,000         635-0,900     09,000      637-0,916
    Keshod      03,000         618-0,885     03,000      630-0,887 

    Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:    
                        Groundnut small              Groundnut bold
                   Today's open  Previous end  Today's open   Previous end
    Market delivery  0,720-0,854 0,735-0,890    0,625-0,790    0,645-0,830 
    (auction price)
    Market delivery  0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
    (traders price) 
    Plant delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
  
    Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
    Oilseeds        No. of deliveries     Auction prices    Previous price
    Sesame (White)      2,400              1,130-1,440       1,130-1,450 
    Sesame (Black)      0,800              1,330-1,530       1,300-1,534
    Soybean                ---                  ---               ---
    Castorseed          0,125              0,822-0,855       0,840-0,865
    Rapeseeds             070                560-651           550-629
 
    Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
                             -------10 kg-------    -------15 kg--------
                             Today's    Previous    Today's    Previous
                             open        close      open        close
    Groundnut oil            0,860       0,865      n.q.        n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined
    (15-liter tin)            ---         ---       1,440       1,440
    Rapeseed expeller oil     n.q.        n.q.       ---         ---
    Rapeseed refined oil      n.q.        n.q.       n.q.        n.q.
    Cottonseed oil whitewash  610         618        ---         ---
    Cottonseed oil refin1d    640         648     1,035-1,040  1,045-1,050 
    Soybean expeller oil      ---         ---        ---         ---
    Soybean oil refined       n.q.        n.q.     n.q.        n.q.       
    Sesame oil              1,460       1,460    2,320-2,325 2,320-2,325 
    Castor oil commercial   0,930       0,940    1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445
    Castor oil BSS          0,940       0,950    1,460-1,465 1,460-1,465        
       
 
    Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:    
                                      Today's open      Previous close
    Groundnut oil(15 liter)           1,355-1,360       1,360-1,365    
    Groundnut oil label tin(15liter)  1,375-1,380       1,380-1,385
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter)  1,395-1,400       1,400-1,405 
    Groundnut oil refined (15 liters)   1,530             1,530
    Cottonseed oil refined            1,100-1,105       1,105-1,110 
    Rapeseed oil refined              1,120-1,125       1,120-1,125   
    Palm oil                          0,985-0,990       0,985-0,990
    Sesame oil                        2,545-2,550       2,545-2,550
    Soybean oil refined               n.q.                n.q.      
    Coconut oil                       2,600-2,605       2,600-2,605
    Vanaspati ghee                    1,030-1,035       1,030-1,035
    Castor oil commercial             1,550-1,555       1,550-1,555
    Castor oil BSS                    1,570-1,575       1,570-1,575

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
      included in market prices.

    n.q.= not quoted

    Groundnut is also known as peanut
    Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed

