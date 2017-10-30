Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- October 30, 2017

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- October 30 * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to low retail demand. * Cottonseed oil dropped due to supply pressure. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,90,000 versus 0,50,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,18,000-0,19,000 versus 0,08,000-0,09,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 12,000 0,625-0,854 27,000 0,645-0,890 Gondal 23,500 633-0,892 45,000 656-0,906 Jasdan 0,500 621-0,876 1,500 630-0,895 Jamnagar 06,000 650-0,933 05,000 652-0,912 Junagadh 07,000 635-0,900 09,000 637-0,916 Keshod 03,000 618-0,885 03,000 630-0,887 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,720-0,854 0,735-0,890 0,625-0,790 0,645-0,830 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 2,400 1,130-1,440 1,130-1,450 Sesame (Black) 0,800 1,330-1,530 1,300-1,534 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,125 0,822-0,855 0,840-0,865 Rapeseeds 070 560-651 550-629 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,860 0,865 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,440 1,440 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 610 618 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 640 648 1,035-1,040 1,045-1,050 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,460 1,460 2,320-2,325 2,320-2,325 Castor oil commercial 0,930 0,940 1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445 Castor oil BSS 0,940 0,950 1,460-1,465 1,460-1,465 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,355-1,360 1,360-1,365 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,375-1,380 1,380-1,385 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,395-1,400 1,400-1,405 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,530 1,530 Cottonseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,105-1,110 Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Palm oil 0,985-0,990 0,985-0,990 Sesame oil 2,545-2,550 2,545-2,550 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,600-2,605 2,600-2,605 Vanaspati ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,550-1,555 1,550-1,555 Castor oil BSS 1,570-1,575 1,570-1,575 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed