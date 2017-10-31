FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- October 31, 2017
October 31, 2017 / 8:57 AM / in a day

Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- October 31, 2017

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- October 31    
    * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
    * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
    * Palm olien eased due to low retail demand.      
    * Castor oil moved down due to lack of export demand.
        
                    
          Today’s Arrivals;
      --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,60,000 versus 0,90,000 previous
      --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,12,000-0,13,000 versus 0,18,000-0,19,000
previous 
                       
    Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: 
                 Today's       Today's       Previous    Previous
               deliveries       price      deliveries     price
    Rajkot      15,000       0,620-0,865     12,000    0,625-0,854 
    Gondal      00,000         000-0,000     23,500      633-0,892 
    Jasdan       1,000         639-0,878      0,500      621-0,876 
    Jamnagar    05,000         644-0,910     06,000      650-0,933 
    Junagadh    00,000         000-0,000     07,000      635-0,900
    Keshod      03,000         630-0,877     03,000      618-0,885 

    Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:    
                        Groundnut small              Groundnut bold
                   Today's open  Previous end  Today's open   Previous end
    Market delivery  0,740-0,865 0,720-0,854    0,620-0,780    0,625-0,790 
    (auction price)
    Market delivery  0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
    (traders price) 
    Plant delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
  
    Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
    Oilseeds        No. of deliveries     Auction prices    Previous price
    Sesame (White)      1,600              1,140-1,445       1,130-1,440 
    Sesame (Black)      0,900              1,240-1,560       1,330-1,530
    Soybean                ---                  ---               ---
    Castorseed          0,085              0,811-0,855       0,822-0,855
    Rapeseeds             000                000-000           560-651
 
    Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
                             -------10 kg-------    -------15 kg--------
                             Today's    Previous    Today's    Previous
                             open        close      open        close
    Groundnut oil            0,860       0,860      n.q.        n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined
    (15-liter tin)            ---         ---       1,430       1,430
    Rapeseed expeller oil     n.q.        n.q.       ---         ---
    Rapeseed refined oil      n.q.        n.q.       n.q.        n.q.
    Cottonseed oil whitewash  610         610        ---         ---
    Cottonseed oil refin1d    640         640     1,035-1,040  1,035-1,040 
    Soybean expeller oil      ---         ---        ---         ---
    Soybean oil refined       n.q.        n.q.     n.q.        n.q.       
    Sesame oil              1,460       1,460    2,320-2,325 2,320-2,325 
    Castor oil commercial   0,922       0,930    1,430-1,435 1,440-1,445
    Castor oil BSS          0,932       0,940    1,450-1,455 1,460-1,465        
       
 
    Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:    
                                      Today's open      Previous close
    Groundnut oil(15 liter)           1,355-1,360       1,355-1,360    
    Groundnut oil label tin(15liter)  1,375-1,380       1,375-1,380
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter)  1,395-1,400       1,395-1,400 
    Groundnut oil refined (15 liters)   1,520             1,520
    Cottonseed oil refined            1,100-1,105       1,100-1,105 
    Rapeseed oil refined              1,120-1,125       1,120-1,125   
    Palm oil                          0,980-0,985       0,985-0,990
    Sesame oil                        2,545-2,550       2,545-2,550
    Soybean oil refined               n.q.                n.q.      
    Coconut oil                       2,600-2,605       2,600-2,605
    Vanaspati ghee                    1,030-1,035       1,030-1,035
    Castor oil commercial             1,540-1,545       1,550-1,555
    Castor oil BSS                    1,560-1,565       1,570-1,575

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
      included in market prices.

    n.q.= not quoted

    Groundnut is also known as peanut
    Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes.

