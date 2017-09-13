Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- September 13, 2017

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- September 13 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved due to retail demand. * Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,35,000 versus 0,35,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,40,000-0,41,000 versus 0,40,000-0,41,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 06,500 0,542-0,667 07,500 0,505-0,661 Gondal 10,000 517-0,680 12,000 504-0,655 Jasdan 0,200 506-0,611 0,200 500-0,600 Jamnagar 02,500 560-0,684 02,000 541-0,680 Junagadh 03,000 511-0,650 03,500 503-0,654 Keshod 01,000 485-0,604 01,000 488-0,620 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,545-0,667 0,540-0,661 0,542-0,615 0,505-0,600 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,565 1,280-1,400 1,265-1,385 Sesame (Black) 0,500 1,260-1,570 1,250-1,568 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,470 0,833-0,875 0,821-0,876 Rapeseeds 016 600-641 570-650 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,770 0,770 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,350 1,350 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 623 620 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 653 650 1,055-1,060 1,050-1,055 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,965 0,960 1,470-1,475 1,460-1,465 Castor oil BSS 0,975 0,970 1,490-1,495 1,480-1,485 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,440 1,440 Cottonseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,105-1,110 Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Palm oil 0,955-0,960 0,955-0,960 Sesame oil 2,445-2,450 2,445-2,450 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,420-2,425 2,420-2,425 Vanaspati ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,580-1,585 1,570-1,575 Castor oil BSS 1,600-1,605 1,590-1,595 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed