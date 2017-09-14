FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- September 14, 2017
#Domestic News
September 14, 2017 / 7:28 AM / a month ago

Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- September 14, 2017

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- September 14  
    * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
    * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers.
    * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand.
    * Palm olien improved due to thin supply.
                    
          Today’s Arrivals;
      --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,40,000 versus 0,35,000 previous
      --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,55,000-0,56,000 versus 0,65,000-0,66,000
previous 
                       
    Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: 
                 Today's       Today's       Previous    Previous
               deliveries       price      deliveries     price
    Rajkot      04,000       0,550-0,663     06,500    0,542-0,667 
    Gondal      10,500         523-0,661     10,000      517-0,680 
    Jasdan       0,200         505-0,624      0,200      506-0,611 
    Jamnagar    02,000         550-0,672     02,500      560-0,684 
    Junagadh    03,500         510-0,633     03,000      511-0,650
    Keshod      01,000         485-0,598     01,000      485-0,604 

    Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:    
                        Groundnut small              Groundnut bold
                   Today's open  Previous end  Today's open   Previous end
    Market delivery  0,555-0,663 0,545-0,667    0,550-0,620    0,542-0,615 
    (auction price)
    Market delivery  0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
    (traders price) 
    Plant delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
  
    Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
    Oilseeds        No. of deliveries     Auction prices    Previous price
    Sesame (White)      0,510              1,250-1,405       1,280-1,400 
    Sesame (Black)      0,520              1,200-1,525       1,260-1,570
    Soybean                ---                  ---               ---
    Castorseed          0,401              0,819-0,879       0,833-0,875
    Rapeseeds             045                580-680           600-641
 
    Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
                             -------10 kg-------    -------15 kg--------
                             Today's    Previous    Today's    Previous
                             open        close      open        close
    Groundnut oil            0,765       0,770      n.q.        n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined
    (15-liter tin)            ---         ---       1,350       1,350
    Rapeseed expeller oil     n.q.        n.q.       ---         ---
    Rapeseed refined oil      n.q.        n.q.       n.q.        n.q.
    Cottonseed oil whitewash  627         625        ---         ---
    Cottonseed oil refin1d    657         655     1,060-1,065  1,055-1,060 
    Soybean expeller oil      ---         ---        ---         ---
    Soybean oil refined       n.q.        n.q.     n.q.        n.q.       
    Sesame oil              1,400       1,400    2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 
    Castor oil commercial   0,965       0,965    1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475
    Castor oil BSS          0,975       0,975    1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495        
       
 
    Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:    
                                      Today's open      Previous close
    Groundnut oil(15 liter)           1,255-1,260       1,260-1,265    
    Groundnut oil label tin(15liter)  1,275-1,280       1,280-1,285
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter)  1,295-1,300       1,300-1,305 
    Groundnut oil refined (15 liters)   1,440             1,440
    Cottonseed oil refined            1,115-1,120       1,110-1,115 
    Rapeseed oil refined              1,120-1,125       1,120-1,125   
    Palm oil                          0,965-0,970       0,955-0,960
    Sesame oil                        2,445-2,450       2,445-2,450
    Soybean oil refined               n.q.                n.q.      
    Coconut oil                       2,420-2,425       2,420-2,425
    Vanaspati ghee                    1,030-1,035       1,030-1,035
    Castor oil commercial             1,580-1,585       1,580-1,585
    Castor oil BSS                    1,600-1,605       1,600-1,605

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
      included in market prices.

    n.q.= not quoted

    Groundnut is also known as peanut
    Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed

