Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- September 14, 2017

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- September 14 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. * Palm olien improved due to thin supply. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,40,000 versus 0,35,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,55,000-0,56,000 versus 0,65,000-0,66,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 04,000 0,550-0,663 06,500 0,542-0,667 Gondal 10,500 523-0,661 10,000 517-0,680 Jasdan 0,200 505-0,624 0,200 506-0,611 Jamnagar 02,000 550-0,672 02,500 560-0,684 Junagadh 03,500 510-0,633 03,000 511-0,650 Keshod 01,000 485-0,598 01,000 485-0,604 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,555-0,663 0,545-0,667 0,550-0,620 0,542-0,615 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,510 1,250-1,405 1,280-1,400 Sesame (Black) 0,520 1,200-1,525 1,260-1,570 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,401 0,819-0,879 0,833-0,875 Rapeseeds 045 580-680 600-641 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,765 0,770 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,350 1,350 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 627 625 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 657 655 1,060-1,065 1,055-1,060 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,965 0,965 1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475 Castor oil BSS 0,975 0,975 1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,255-1,260 1,260-1,265 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,275-1,280 1,280-1,285 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,295-1,300 1,300-1,305 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,440 1,440 Cottonseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,110-1,115 Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Palm oil 0,965-0,970 0,955-0,960 Sesame oil 2,445-2,450 2,445-2,450 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,420-2,425 2,420-2,425 Vanaspati ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,580-1,585 1,580-1,585 Castor oil BSS 1,600-1,605 1,600-1,605 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed