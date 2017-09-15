Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- September 15, 2017

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- September 15 * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices dropped due to low retail demand. * Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,40,000 versus 0,40,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,56,000-0,57,000 versus 0,55,000-0,56,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 04,500 0,550-0,674 04,000 0,550-0,663 Gondal 11,000 520-0,667 10,500 523-0,661 Jasdan 0,200 506-0,639 0,200 505-0,624 Jamnagar 03,000 545-0,680 02,000 550-0,672 Junagadh 04,500 516-0,660 03,500 510-0,633 Keshod 01,000 473-0,594 01,000 485-0,598 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,560-0,674 0,555-0,663 0,550-0,604 0,550-0,620 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,675 1,265-1,400 1,250-1,405 Sesame (Black) 0,540 1,220-1,551 1,200-1,525 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,205 0,804-0,883 0,819-0,879 Rapeseeds 020 603-645 580-680 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,760 0,765 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,340 1,350 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 625 628 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 655 658 1,055-1,060 1,060-1,065 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,960 0,962 1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475 Castor oil BSS 0,970 0,972 1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,250-1,255 1,255-1,260 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,270-1,275 1,275-1,280 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,290-1,295 1,295-1,300 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,430 1,440 Cottonseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,115-1,120 Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Palm oil 0,970-0,975 0,970-0,975 Sesame oil 2,445-2,450 2,445-2,450 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,420-2,425 2,420-2,425 Vanaspati ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,580-1,585 1,580-1,585 Castor oil BSS 1,600-1,605 1,600-1,605 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed