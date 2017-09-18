FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- September 18, 2017
Sections
Featured
China to continue opening its economy, deepen reforms: Xi
China
China to continue opening its economy, deepen reforms: Xi
After victory over Islamic State in Raqqa, Kurds face tricky peace
Syria
After victory over Islamic State in Raqqa, Kurds face tricky peace
GRAPHIC: Central bank watching and currency bets
Markets
GRAPHIC: Central bank watching and currency bets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
September 18, 2017 / 7:23 AM / a month ago

Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- September 18, 2017

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- September 18  
    * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
    * Groundnut oil prices improved due to thin supply.                  
    * Cottonseed oil eased due to low retail demand.                    
                    
          Today’s Arrivals;
      --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,40,000 versus 0,40,000 previous
      --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,50,000-0,51,000 versus 0,56,000-0,57,000
previous 
                       
    Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: 
                 Today's       Today's       Previous    Previous
               deliveries       price      deliveries     price
    Rajkot      03,000       0,550-0,685     04,500    0,550-0,674 
    Gondal      10,000         516-0,671     11,000      520-0,667 
    Jasdan       0,200         500-0,615      0,200      506-0,639 
    Jamnagar    04,000         520-0,655     03,000      545-0,680 
    Junagadh    04,000         515-0,623     04,500      516-0,660
    Keshod      01,000         465-0,592     01,000      473-0,594 

    Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:    
                        Groundnut small              Groundnut bold
                   Today's open  Previous end  Today's open   Previous end
    Market delivery  0,590-0,685 0,560-0,674    0,550-0,620    0,550-0,604 
    (auction price)
    Market delivery  0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
    (traders price) 
    Plant delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
  
    Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
    Oilseeds        No. of deliveries     Auction prices    Previous price
    Sesame (White)      0,530              1,260-1,400       1,265-1,400 
    Sesame (Black)      0,400              1,250-1,540       1,220-1,551
    Soybean                ---                  ---               ---
    Castorseed          0,225              0,825-0,875       0,804-0,883
    Rapeseeds             085                520-630           603-645
 
    Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
                             -------10 kg-------    -------15 kg--------
                             Today's    Previous    Today's    Previous
                             open        close      open        close
    Groundnut oil            0,770       0,760      n.q.        n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined
    (15-liter tin)            ---         ---       1,340       1,340
    Rapeseed expeller oil     n.q.        n.q.       ---         ---
    Rapeseed refined oil      n.q.        n.q.       n.q.        n.q.
    Cottonseed oil whitewash  623         628        ---         ---
    Cottonseed oil refin1d    653         658     1,055-1,060  1,060-1,065 
    Soybean expeller oil      ---         ---        ---         ---
    Soybean oil refined       n.q.        n.q.     n.q.        n.q.       
    Sesame oil              1,400       1,400    2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 
    Castor oil commercial   0,957       0,960    1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475
    Castor oil BSS          0,967       0,970    1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495        
       
 
    Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:    
                                      Today's open      Previous close
    Groundnut oil(15 liter)           1,260-1,265       1,250-1,255    
    Groundnut oil label tin(15liter)  1,280-1,285       1,270-1,275
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter)  1,300-1,305       1,290-1,295 
    Groundnut oil refined (15 liters)   1,430             1,430
    Cottonseed oil refined            1,110-1,115       1,115-1,120 
    Rapeseed oil refined              1,120-1,125       1,120-1,125   
    Palm oil                          0,975-0,980       0,975-0,980
    Sesame oil                        2,445-2,450       2,445-2,450
    Soybean oil refined               n.q.                n.q.      
    Coconut oil                       2,420-2,425       2,420-2,425
    Vanaspati ghee                    1,030-1,035       1,030-1,035
    Castor oil commercial             1,580-1,585       1,580-1,585
    Castor oil BSS                    1,600-1,605       1,600-1,605

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
      included in market prices.

    n.q.= not quoted

    Groundnut is also known as peanut
    Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.