Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- September 18, 2017

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- September 18 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved due to thin supply. * Cottonseed oil eased due to low retail demand. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,40,000 versus 0,40,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,50,000-0,51,000 versus 0,56,000-0,57,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 03,000 0,550-0,685 04,500 0,550-0,674 Gondal 10,000 516-0,671 11,000 520-0,667 Jasdan 0,200 500-0,615 0,200 506-0,639 Jamnagar 04,000 520-0,655 03,000 545-0,680 Junagadh 04,000 515-0,623 04,500 516-0,660 Keshod 01,000 465-0,592 01,000 473-0,594 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,590-0,685 0,560-0,674 0,550-0,620 0,550-0,604 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,530 1,260-1,400 1,265-1,400 Sesame (Black) 0,400 1,250-1,540 1,220-1,551 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,225 0,825-0,875 0,804-0,883 Rapeseeds 085 520-630 603-645 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,770 0,760 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,340 1,340 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 623 628 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 653 658 1,055-1,060 1,060-1,065 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,957 0,960 1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475 Castor oil BSS 0,967 0,970 1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,260-1,265 1,250-1,255 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,280-1,285 1,270-1,275 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,300-1,305 1,290-1,295 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,430 1,430 Cottonseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,115-1,120 Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Palm oil 0,975-0,980 0,975-0,980 Sesame oil 2,445-2,450 2,445-2,450 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,420-2,425 2,420-2,425 Vanaspati ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,580-1,585 1,580-1,585 Castor oil BSS 1,600-1,605 1,600-1,605 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed