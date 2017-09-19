FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- September 19, 2017
September 19, 2017 / 7:30 AM / a month ago

Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- September 19, 2017

Reuters Staff

10 Min Read

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- September 19  
    * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
    * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to thin supply.                 
    * Cottonseed oil moved down further due to selling pressure from refinery
units.
    * Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand.
                    
          Today’s Arrivals;
      --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,40,000 versus 0,40,000 previous
      --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,35,000-0,36,000 versus 0,50,000-0,51,000
previous 
                       
    Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: 
                 Today's       Today's       Previous    Previous
               deliveries       price      deliveries     price
    Rajkot      04,000       0,555-0,697     03,000    0,550-0,685 
    Gondal      10,000         531-0,662     10,000      516-0,671 
    Jasdan       0,200         509-0,633      0,200      500-0,615 
    Jamnagar    03,000         543-0,651     04,000      520-0,655 
    Junagadh    03,500         517-0,630     04,000      515-0,623
    Keshod      01,000         460-0,580     01,000      465-0,592 

    Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:    
                        Groundnut small              Groundnut bold
                   Today's open  Previous end  Today's open   Previous end
    Market delivery  0,585-0,697 0,590-0,685    0,555-0,623    0,550-0,620 
    (auction price)
    Market delivery  0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
    (traders price) 
    Plant delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
  
    Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
    Oilseeds        No. of deliveries     Auction prices    Previous price
    Sesame (White)      0,580              1,250-1,405       1,260-1,400 
    Sesame (Black)      0,330              1,150-1,560       1,250-1,540
    Soybean                ---                  ---               ---
    Castorseed          0,415              0,805-0,866       0,825-0,875
    Rapeseeds             015                550-600           520-630
 
    Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
                             -------10 kg-------    -------15 kg--------
                             Today's    Previous    Today's    Previous
                             open        close      open        close
    Groundnut oil            0,780       0,775      n.q.        n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined
    (15-liter tin)            ---         ---       1,340       1,340
    Rapeseed expeller oil     n.q.        n.q.       ---         ---
    Rapeseed refined oil      n.q.        n.q.       n.q.        n.q.
    Cottonseed oil whitewash  620         623        ---         ---
    Cottonseed oil refin1d    650         653     1,050-1,055  1,055-1,060 
    Soybean expeller oil      ---         ---        ---         ---
    Soybean oil refined       n.q.        n.q.     n.q.        n.q.       
    Sesame oil              1,400       1,400    2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 
    Castor oil commercial   0,950       0,953    1,460-1,465 1,470-1,475
    Castor oil BSS          0,960       0,963    1,480-1,485 1,490-1,495        
       
 
    Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:    
                                      Today's open      Previous close
    Groundnut oil(15 liter)           1,270-1,275       1,265-1,270    
    Groundnut oil label tin(15liter)  1,290-1,295       1,285-1,290
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter)  1,310-1,315       1,305-1,310 
    Groundnut oil refined (15 liters)   1,430             1,430
    Cottonseed oil refined            1,105-1,110       1,110-1,115 
    Rapeseed oil refined              1,120-1,125       1,120-1,125   
    Palm oil                          0,970-0,975       0,970-0,975
    Sesame oil                        2,445-2,450       2,445-2,450
    Soybean oil refined               n.q.                n.q.      
    Coconut oil                       2,520-2,525       2,520-2,525
    Vanaspati ghee                    1,030-1,035       1,030-1,035
    Castor oil commercial             1,570-1,575       1,580-1,585
    Castor oil BSS                    1,590-1,595       1,600-1,605

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
      included in market prices.

    n.q.= not quoted

    Groundnut is also known as peanut
    Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed



