Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- September 19, 2017

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- September 19 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to thin supply. * Cottonseed oil moved down further due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,40,000 versus 0,40,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,35,000-0,36,000 versus 0,50,000-0,51,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 04,000 0,555-0,697 03,000 0,550-0,685 Gondal 10,000 531-0,662 10,000 516-0,671 Jasdan 0,200 509-0,633 0,200 500-0,615 Jamnagar 03,000 543-0,651 04,000 520-0,655 Junagadh 03,500 517-0,630 04,000 515-0,623 Keshod 01,000 460-0,580 01,000 465-0,592 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,585-0,697 0,590-0,685 0,555-0,623 0,550-0,620 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,580 1,250-1,405 1,260-1,400 Sesame (Black) 0,330 1,150-1,560 1,250-1,540 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,415 0,805-0,866 0,825-0,875 Rapeseeds 015 550-600 520-630 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,780 0,775 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,340 1,340 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 620 623 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 650 653 1,050-1,055 1,055-1,060 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,950 0,953 1,460-1,465 1,470-1,475 Castor oil BSS 0,960 0,963 1,480-1,485 1,490-1,495 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,270-1,275 1,265-1,270 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,290-1,295 1,285-1,290 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,310-1,315 1,305-1,310 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,430 1,430 Cottonseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,110-1,115 Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Palm oil 0,970-0,975 0,970-0,975 Sesame oil 2,445-2,450 2,445-2,450 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,520-2,525 2,520-2,525 Vanaspati ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,570-1,575 1,580-1,585 Castor oil BSS 1,590-1,595 1,600-1,605 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed Coconut oil 2,520-2,525 2,520-2,525 Vanaspati ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,570-1,575 1,580-1,585 Castor oil BSS 1,590-1,595 1,600-1,605 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed