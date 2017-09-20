Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- September 20, 2017

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- September 20 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Palm olien firmed up due to retail demand. * Coconut oil improved due to short supply. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,45,000 versus 0,40,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,34,000-0,35,000 versus 0,35,000-0,36,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 04,500 0,560-0,701 04,000 0,555-0,697 Gondal 10,500 535-0,683 10,000 531-0,662 Jasdan 0,200 545-0,629 0,200 509-0,633 Jamnagar 03,000 560-0,667 03,000 543-0,651 Junagadh 04,000 520-0,644 03,500 517-0,630 Keshod 01,000 494-0,608 01,000 460-0,580 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,590-0,701 0,585-0,697 0,560-0,600 0,555-0,623 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,510 1,265-1,407 1,250-1,405 Sesame (Black) 0,360 1,130-1,530 1,150-1,560 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,192 0,805-0,869 0,805-0,866 Rapeseeds 064 550-655 550-600 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,780 0,780 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,340 1,340 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 623 623 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 653 653 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,955 0,950 1,460-1,465 1,460-1,465 Castor oil BSS 0,965 0,960 1,480-1,485 1,480-1,485 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,430 1,430 Cottonseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Palm oil 0,965-0,970 0,960-0,965 Sesame oil 2,445-2,450 2,445-2,450 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,600-2,605 2,520-2,525 Vanaspati ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,570-1,575 1,570-1,575 Castor oil BSS 1,590-1,595 1,590-1,595 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed