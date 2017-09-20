FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Domestic News
September 20, 2017 / 7:48 AM / in a month

Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- September 20, 2017

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- September 20  
    * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
    * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
    * Palm olien firmed up due to retail demand.
    * Coconut oil improved due to short supply.        
                    
          Today’s Arrivals;
      --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,45,000 versus 0,40,000 previous
      --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,34,000-0,35,000 versus 0,35,000-0,36,000
previous 
                       
    Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: 
                 Today's       Today's       Previous    Previous
               deliveries       price      deliveries     price
    Rajkot      04,500       0,560-0,701     04,000    0,555-0,697 
    Gondal      10,500         535-0,683     10,000      531-0,662 
    Jasdan       0,200         545-0,629      0,200      509-0,633 
    Jamnagar    03,000         560-0,667     03,000      543-0,651 
    Junagadh    04,000         520-0,644     03,500      517-0,630
    Keshod      01,000         494-0,608     01,000      460-0,580 

    Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:    
                        Groundnut small              Groundnut bold
                   Today's open  Previous end  Today's open   Previous end
    Market delivery  0,590-0,701 0,585-0,697    0,560-0,600    0,555-0,623 
    (auction price)
    Market delivery  0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
    (traders price) 
    Plant delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
  
    Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
    Oilseeds        No. of deliveries     Auction prices    Previous price
    Sesame (White)      0,510              1,265-1,407       1,250-1,405 
    Sesame (Black)      0,360              1,130-1,530       1,150-1,560
    Soybean                ---                  ---               ---
    Castorseed          0,192              0,805-0,869       0,805-0,866
    Rapeseeds             064                550-655           550-600
 
    Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
                             -------10 kg-------    -------15 kg--------
                             Today's    Previous    Today's    Previous
                             open        close      open        close
    Groundnut oil            0,780       0,780      n.q.        n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined
    (15-liter tin)            ---         ---       1,340       1,340
    Rapeseed expeller oil     n.q.        n.q.       ---         ---
    Rapeseed refined oil      n.q.        n.q.       n.q.        n.q.
    Cottonseed oil whitewash  623         623        ---         ---
    Cottonseed oil refin1d    653         653     1,055-1,060  1,055-1,060 
    Soybean expeller oil      ---         ---        ---         ---
    Soybean oil refined       n.q.        n.q.     n.q.        n.q.       
    Sesame oil              1,400       1,400    2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 
    Castor oil commercial   0,955       0,950    1,460-1,465 1,460-1,465
    Castor oil BSS          0,965       0,960    1,480-1,485 1,480-1,485        
       
 
    Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:    
                                      Today's open      Previous close
    Groundnut oil(15 liter)           1,270-1,275       1,270-1,275    
    Groundnut oil label tin(15liter)  1,290-1,295       1,290-1,295
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter)  1,310-1,315       1,310-1,315 
    Groundnut oil refined (15 liters)   1,430             1,430
    Cottonseed oil refined            1,110-1,115       1,110-1,115 
    Rapeseed oil refined              1,120-1,125       1,120-1,125   
    Palm oil                          0,965-0,970       0,960-0,965
    Sesame oil                        2,445-2,450       2,445-2,450
    Soybean oil refined               n.q.                n.q.      
    Coconut oil                       2,600-2,605       2,520-2,525
    Vanaspati ghee                    1,030-1,035       1,030-1,035
    Castor oil commercial             1,570-1,575       1,570-1,575
    Castor oil BSS                    1,590-1,595       1,590-1,595

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
      included in market prices.

    n.q.= not quoted

    Groundnut is also known as peanut
    Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed

