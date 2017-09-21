Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- September 21, 2017

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- September 21 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retail users. * Palm olien firmed up due to retail demand. * Sesame oil moved up due to short supply. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,45,000 versus 0,45,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,34,000-0,35,000 versus 0,34,000-0,35,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 06,000 0,555-0,705 04,500 0,560-0,701 Gondal 10,000 542-0,678 10,500 535-0,683 Jasdan 0,200 527-0,615 0,200 545-0,629 Jamnagar 02,500 579-0,661 03,000 560-0,667 Junagadh 04,000 525-0,660 04,000 520-0,644 Keshod 01,000 500-0,624 01,000 494-0,608 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,580-0,705 0,590-0,701 0,555-0,615 0,560-0,600 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,490 1,250-1,405 1,265-1,407 Sesame (Black) 0,410 1,120-1,528 1,130-1,530 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,315 0,825-0,867 0,805-0,869 Rapeseeds 060 562-639 550-655 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,775 0,780 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,330 1,340 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 623 623 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 653 653 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,460 1,400 2,320-2,325 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,953 0,960 1,460-1,465 1,460-1,465 Castor oil BSS 0,963 0,970 1,480-1,485 1,480-1,485 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,260-1,265 1,270-1,275 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,280-1,285 1,290-1,295 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,300-1,305 1,310-1,315 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,420 1,430 Cottonseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Palm oil 0,970-0,975 0,965-0,970 Sesame oil 2,545-2,550 2,445-2,450 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,600-2,605 2,600-2,605 Vanaspati ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,570-1,575 1,570-1,575 Castor oil BSS 1,590-1,595 1,590-1,595 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed