FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- September 21, 2017
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Syria
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Pitting wild boars against dogs
Editor's Picks
Pitting wild boars against dogs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
September 21, 2017 / 7:38 AM / a month ago

Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- September 21, 2017

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- September 21  
    * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
    * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retail users.
    * Palm olien firmed up due to retail demand.
    * Sesame oil moved up due to short supply.        
                    
          Today’s Arrivals;
      --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,45,000 versus 0,45,000 previous
      --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,34,000-0,35,000 versus 0,34,000-0,35,000
previous 
                       
    Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: 
                 Today's       Today's       Previous    Previous
               deliveries       price      deliveries     price
    Rajkot      06,000       0,555-0,705     04,500    0,560-0,701 
    Gondal      10,000         542-0,678     10,500      535-0,683 
    Jasdan       0,200         527-0,615      0,200      545-0,629 
    Jamnagar    02,500         579-0,661     03,000      560-0,667 
    Junagadh    04,000         525-0,660     04,000      520-0,644
    Keshod      01,000         500-0,624     01,000      494-0,608 

    Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:    
                        Groundnut small              Groundnut bold
                   Today's open  Previous end  Today's open   Previous end
    Market delivery  0,580-0,705 0,590-0,701    0,555-0,615    0,560-0,600 
    (auction price)
    Market delivery  0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
    (traders price) 
    Plant delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
  
    Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
    Oilseeds        No. of deliveries     Auction prices    Previous price
    Sesame (White)      0,490              1,250-1,405       1,265-1,407 
    Sesame (Black)      0,410              1,120-1,528       1,130-1,530
    Soybean                ---                  ---               ---
    Castorseed          0,315              0,825-0,867       0,805-0,869
    Rapeseeds             060                562-639           550-655
 
    Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
                             -------10 kg-------    -------15 kg--------
                             Today's    Previous    Today's    Previous
                             open        close      open        close
    Groundnut oil            0,775       0,780      n.q.        n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined
    (15-liter tin)            ---         ---       1,330       1,340
    Rapeseed expeller oil     n.q.        n.q.       ---         ---
    Rapeseed refined oil      n.q.        n.q.       n.q.        n.q.
    Cottonseed oil whitewash  623         623        ---         ---
    Cottonseed oil refin1d    653         653     1,055-1,060  1,055-1,060 
    Soybean expeller oil      ---         ---        ---         ---
    Soybean oil refined       n.q.        n.q.     n.q.        n.q.       
    Sesame oil              1,460       1,400    2,320-2,325 2,240-2,245 
    Castor oil commercial   0,953       0,960    1,460-1,465 1,460-1,465
    Castor oil BSS          0,963       0,970    1,480-1,485 1,480-1,485        
       
 
    Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:    
                                      Today's open      Previous close
    Groundnut oil(15 liter)           1,260-1,265       1,270-1,275    
    Groundnut oil label tin(15liter)  1,280-1,285       1,290-1,295
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter)  1,300-1,305       1,310-1,315 
    Groundnut oil refined (15 liters)   1,420             1,430
    Cottonseed oil refined            1,110-1,115       1,110-1,115 
    Rapeseed oil refined              1,120-1,125       1,120-1,125   
    Palm oil                          0,970-0,975       0,965-0,970
    Sesame oil                        2,545-2,550       2,445-2,450
    Soybean oil refined               n.q.                n.q.      
    Coconut oil                       2,600-2,605       2,600-2,605
    Vanaspati ghee                    1,030-1,035       1,030-1,035
    Castor oil commercial             1,570-1,575       1,570-1,575
    Castor oil BSS                    1,590-1,595       1,590-1,595

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
      included in market prices.

    n.q.= not quoted

    Groundnut is also known as peanut
    Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.