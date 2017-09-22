Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- September 22, 2017

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- September 22 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to thin supply. * Palm olien improved due to retail demand. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,40,000 versus 0,45,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,40,000-0,41,000 versus 0,39,000-0,40,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 05,000 0,560-0,703 06,000 0,555-0,705 Gondal 10,000 545-0,690 10,000 542-0,678 Jasdan 0,200 523-0,637 0,200 527-0,615 Jamnagar 02,000 567-0,678 02,500 579-0,661 Junagadh 03,000 520-0,652 04,000 525-0,660 Keshod 01,000 507-0,640 01,000 500-0,624 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,585-0,703 0,580-0,705 0,560-0,635 0,555-0,615 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,515 1,240-1,400 1,250-1,405 Sesame (Black) 0,400 1,150-1,577 1,120-1,528 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,300 0,835-0,859 0,825-0,867 Rapeseeds 100 600-651 562-639 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,795 0,790 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,340 1,340 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 623 623 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 653 653 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,460 1,460 2,320-2,325 2,320-2,325 Castor oil commercial 0,955 0,955 1,460-1,465 1,460-1,465 Castor oil BSS 0,965 0,965 1,480-1,485 1,480-1,485 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,285-1,290 1,280-1,285 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,305-1,310 1,300-1,305 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,325-1,330 1,320-1,325 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,430 1,430 Cottonseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Palm oil 0,975-0,980 0,965-0,970 Sesame oil 2,545-2,550 2,545-2,550 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,600-2,605 2,600-2,605 Vanaspati ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,570-1,575 1,570-1,575 Castor oil BSS 1,590-1,595 1,590-1,595 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed