Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- September 22, 2017
September 22, 2017 / 7:49 AM / in 25 days

Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- September 22, 2017

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

    * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
    * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to thin supply.                    
    * Palm olien improved due to retail demand.        
                    
          Today’s Arrivals;
      --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,40,000 versus 0,45,000 previous
      --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,40,000-0,41,000 versus 0,39,000-0,40,000
previous 
                       
    Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: 
                 Today's       Today's       Previous    Previous
               deliveries       price      deliveries     price
    Rajkot      05,000       0,560-0,703     06,000    0,555-0,705 
    Gondal      10,000         545-0,690     10,000      542-0,678 
    Jasdan       0,200         523-0,637      0,200      527-0,615 
    Jamnagar    02,000         567-0,678     02,500      579-0,661 
    Junagadh    03,000         520-0,652     04,000      525-0,660
    Keshod      01,000         507-0,640     01,000      500-0,624 

    Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:    
                        Groundnut small              Groundnut bold
                   Today's open  Previous end  Today's open   Previous end
    Market delivery  0,585-0,703 0,580-0,705    0,560-0,635    0,555-0,615 
    (auction price)
    Market delivery  0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
    (traders price) 
    Plant delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
  
    Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
    Oilseeds        No. of deliveries     Auction prices    Previous price
    Sesame (White)      0,515              1,240-1,400       1,250-1,405 
    Sesame (Black)      0,400              1,150-1,577       1,120-1,528
    Soybean                ---                  ---               ---
    Castorseed          0,300              0,835-0,859       0,825-0,867
    Rapeseeds             100                600-651           562-639
 
    Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
                             -------10 kg-------    -------15 kg--------
                             Today's    Previous    Today's    Previous
                             open        close      open        close
    Groundnut oil            0,795       0,790      n.q.        n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined
    (15-liter tin)            ---         ---       1,340       1,340
    Rapeseed expeller oil     n.q.        n.q.       ---         ---
    Rapeseed refined oil      n.q.        n.q.       n.q.        n.q.
    Cottonseed oil whitewash  623         623        ---         ---
    Cottonseed oil refin1d    653         653     1,055-1,060  1,055-1,060 
    Soybean expeller oil      ---         ---        ---         ---
    Soybean oil refined       n.q.        n.q.     n.q.        n.q.       
    Sesame oil              1,460       1,460    2,320-2,325 2,320-2,325 
    Castor oil commercial   0,955       0,955    1,460-1,465 1,460-1,465
    Castor oil BSS          0,965       0,965    1,480-1,485 1,480-1,485        
       
 
    Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:    
                                      Today's open      Previous close
    Groundnut oil(15 liter)           1,285-1,290       1,280-1,285    
    Groundnut oil label tin(15liter)  1,305-1,310       1,300-1,305
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter)  1,325-1,330       1,320-1,325 
    Groundnut oil refined (15 liters)   1,430             1,430
    Cottonseed oil refined            1,110-1,115       1,110-1,115 
    Rapeseed oil refined              1,120-1,125       1,120-1,125   
    Palm oil                          0,975-0,980       0,965-0,970
    Sesame oil                        2,545-2,550       2,545-2,550
    Soybean oil refined               n.q.                n.q.      
    Coconut oil                       2,600-2,605       2,600-2,605
    Vanaspati ghee                    1,030-1,035       1,030-1,035
    Castor oil commercial             1,570-1,575       1,570-1,575
    Castor oil BSS                    1,590-1,595       1,590-1,595

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
      included in market prices.

    n.q.= not quoted

    Groundnut is also known as peanut
    Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed

