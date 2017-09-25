Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- September 25, 2017

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- September 25 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved due to thin supply. * Palm olien moved up due to retail demand. * Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,45,000 versus 0,40,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,34,000-0,35,000 versus 0,40,000-0,41,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 06,000 0,555-0,713 05,000 0,560-0,703 Gondal 11,000 532-0,698 10,000 545-0,690 Jasdan 0,200 530-0,652 0,200 523-0,637 Jamnagar 03,000 558-0,681 02,000 567-0,678 Junagadh 02,500 525-0,663 03,000 520-0,652 Keshod 01,000 522-0,644 01,000 507-0,640 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,590-0,710 0,585-0,703 0,555-0,615 0,560-0,635 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,610 1,265-1,405 1,240-1,400 Sesame (Black) 0,450 1,050-1,421 1,150-1,577 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,135 0,848-0,872 0,835-0,859 Rapeseeds 045 600-646 600-651 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,800 0,790 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,350 1,340 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 623 626 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 653 656 1,055-1,060 1,060-1,065 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,460 1,460 2,320-2,325 2,320-2,325 Castor oil commercial 0,950 0,950 1,460-1,465 1,460-1,465 Castor oil BSS 0,960 0,960 1,480-1,485 1,480-1,485 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,290-1,295 1,280-1,285 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,310-1,315 1,300-1,305 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,330-1,335 1,320-1,325 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,440 1,430 Cottonseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,115-1,120 Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Palm oil 0,980-0,985 0,970-0,975 Sesame oil 2,545-2,550 2,545-2,550 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,600-2,605 2,600-2,605 Vanaspati ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,570-1,575 1,570-1,575 Castor oil BSS 1,590-1,595 1,590-1,595 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed