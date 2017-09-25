FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- September 25, 2017
#Domestic News
September 25, 2017

Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- September 25, 2017

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- September 25  
    * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
    * Groundnut oil prices improved due to thin supply.                    
    * Palm olien moved up due to retail demand.
    * Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units.
                    
          Today’s Arrivals;
      --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,45,000 versus 0,40,000 previous
      --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,34,000-0,35,000 versus 0,40,000-0,41,000
previous 
                       
    Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: 
                 Today's       Today's       Previous    Previous
               deliveries       price      deliveries     price
    Rajkot      06,000       0,555-0,713     05,000    0,560-0,703 
    Gondal      11,000         532-0,698     10,000      545-0,690 
    Jasdan       0,200         530-0,652      0,200      523-0,637 
    Jamnagar    03,000         558-0,681     02,000      567-0,678 
    Junagadh    02,500         525-0,663     03,000      520-0,652
    Keshod      01,000         522-0,644     01,000      507-0,640 

    Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:    
                        Groundnut small              Groundnut bold
                   Today's open  Previous end  Today's open   Previous end
    Market delivery  0,590-0,710 0,585-0,703    0,555-0,615    0,560-0,635 
    (auction price)
    Market delivery  0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
    (traders price) 
    Plant delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
  
    Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
    Oilseeds        No. of deliveries     Auction prices    Previous price
    Sesame (White)      0,610              1,265-1,405       1,240-1,400 
    Sesame (Black)      0,450              1,050-1,421       1,150-1,577
    Soybean                ---                  ---               ---
    Castorseed          0,135              0,848-0,872       0,835-0,859
    Rapeseeds             045                600-646           600-651
 
    Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
                             -------10 kg-------    -------15 kg--------
                             Today's    Previous    Today's    Previous
                             open        close      open        close
    Groundnut oil            0,800       0,790      n.q.        n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined
    (15-liter tin)            ---         ---       1,350       1,340
    Rapeseed expeller oil     n.q.        n.q.       ---         ---
    Rapeseed refined oil      n.q.        n.q.       n.q.        n.q.
    Cottonseed oil whitewash  623         626        ---         ---
    Cottonseed oil refin1d    653         656     1,055-1,060  1,060-1,065 
    Soybean expeller oil      ---         ---        ---         ---
    Soybean oil refined       n.q.        n.q.     n.q.        n.q.       
    Sesame oil              1,460       1,460    2,320-2,325 2,320-2,325 
    Castor oil commercial   0,950       0,950    1,460-1,465 1,460-1,465
    Castor oil BSS          0,960       0,960    1,480-1,485 1,480-1,485        
       
 
    Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:    
                                      Today's open      Previous close
    Groundnut oil(15 liter)           1,290-1,295       1,280-1,285    
    Groundnut oil label tin(15liter)  1,310-1,315       1,300-1,305
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter)  1,330-1,335       1,320-1,325 
    Groundnut oil refined (15 liters)   1,440             1,430
    Cottonseed oil refined            1,110-1,115       1,115-1,120 
    Rapeseed oil refined              1,120-1,125       1,120-1,125   
    Palm oil                          0,980-0,985       0,970-0,975
    Sesame oil                        2,545-2,550       2,545-2,550
    Soybean oil refined               n.q.                n.q.      
    Coconut oil                       2,600-2,605       2,600-2,605
    Vanaspati ghee                    1,030-1,035       1,030-1,035
    Castor oil commercial             1,570-1,575       1,570-1,575
    Castor oil BSS                    1,590-1,595       1,590-1,595

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
      included in market prices.

    n.q.= not quoted

    Groundnut is also known as peanut
    Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed

