Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- September 26, 2017
#Domestic News
September 26, 2017 / 7:18 AM / 22 days ago

Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- September 26, 2017

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- September 26  
    * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
    * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
    * Palm olien firmed up due to retail demand.
    * Mustard oil improved due to thin supply.
                    
          Today’s Arrivals;
      --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,45,000 versus 0,45,000 previous
      --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,25,000-0,26,000 versus 0,34,000-0,35,000
previous 
                       
    Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: 
                 Today's       Today's       Previous    Previous
               deliveries       price      deliveries     price
    Rajkot      05,000       0,565-0,740     06,000    0,555-0,713 
    Gondal      10,500         559-0,724     11,000      532-0,698 
    Jasdan       0,200         535-0,680      0,200      530-0,652 
    Jamnagar    03,000         560-0,699     03,000      558-0,681 
    Junagadh    03,500         547-0,687     02,500      525-0,663
    Keshod      01,000         545-0,661     01,000      522-0,644 

    Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:    
                        Groundnut small              Groundnut bold
                   Today's open  Previous end  Today's open   Previous end
    Market delivery  0,595-0,740 0,590-0,710    0,565-0,610    0,555-0,615 
    (auction price)
    Market delivery  0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
    (traders price) 
    Plant delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
  
    Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
    Oilseeds        No. of deliveries     Auction prices    Previous price
    Sesame (White)      0,650              1,280-1,435       1,265-1,405 
    Sesame (Black)      0,400              1,230-1,470       1,050-1,421
    Soybean                ---                  ---               ---
    Castorseed          0,301              0,824-0,864       0,848-0,872
    Rapeseeds             140                521-630           600-646
 
    Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
                             -------10 kg-------    -------15 kg--------
                             Today's    Previous    Today's    Previous
                             open        close      open        close
    Groundnut oil            0,825       0,825      n.q.        n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined
    (15-liter tin)            ---         ---       1,370       1,370
    Rapeseed expeller oil     n.q.        n.q.       ---         ---
    Rapeseed refined oil      n.q.        n.q.       n.q.        n.q.
    Cottonseed oil whitewash  625         625        ---         ---
    Cottonseed oil refin1d    655         655     1,060-1,065  1,060-1,065 
    Soybean expeller oil      ---         ---        ---         ---
    Soybean oil refined       n.q.        n.q.     n.q.        n.q.       
    Sesame oil              1,460       1,460    2,320-2,325 2,320-2,325 
    Castor oil commercial   0,950       0,950    1,460-1,465 1,460-1,465
    Castor oil BSS          0,960       0,960    1,480-1,485 1,480-1,485        
       
 
    Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:    
                                      Today's open      Previous close
    Groundnut oil(15 liter)           1,310-1,315       1,310-1,315    
    Groundnut oil label tin(15liter)  1,330-1,335       1,330-1,335
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter)  1,350-1,355       1,350-1,355 
    Groundnut oil refined (15 liters)   1,460             1,460
    Cottonseed oil refined            1,115-1,120       1,115-1,120 
    Rapeseed oil refined              1,130-1,135       1,120-1,125   
    Palm oil                          0,985-0,990       0,980-0,985
    Sesame oil                        2,545-2,550       2,545-2,550
    Soybean oil refined               n.q.                n.q.      
    Coconut oil                       2,600-2,605       2,600-2,605
    Vanaspati ghee                    1,030-1,035       1,030-1,035
    Castor oil commercial             1,570-1,575       1,570-1,575
    Castor oil BSS                    1,590-1,595       1,590-1,595

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
      included in market prices.

    n.q.= not quoted

    Groundnut is also known as peanut
    Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.