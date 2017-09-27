FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- September 27, 2017
#Domestic News
September 27, 2017 / 7:53 AM / in 21 days

Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- September 27, 2017

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- September 27  
    * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
    * Groundnut oil prices were firm due to retail demand.
    * Palm olien improved due to thin supply.
    
                    
          Today’s Arrivals;
      --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,50,000 versus 0,45,000 previous
      --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,25,000-0,26,000 versus 0,25,000-0,26,000
previous 
                       
    Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: 
                 Today's       Today's       Previous    Previous
               deliveries       price      deliveries     price
    Rajkot      04,000       0,570-0,755     05,000    0,565-0,740 
    Gondal      12,500         573-0,760     10,500      559-0,724 
    Jasdan       0,200         550-0,700      0,200      535-0,680 
    Jamnagar    03,500         585-0,741     03,000      560-0,699 
    Junagadh    04,000         561-0,690     03,500      547-0,687
    Keshod      01,000         570-0,698     01,000      545-0,661 

    Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:    
                        Groundnut small              Groundnut bold
                   Today's open  Previous end  Today's open   Previous end
    Market delivery  0,630-0,755 0,595-0,740    0,570-0,620    0,565-0,610 
    (auction price)
    Market delivery  0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
    (traders price) 
    Plant delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
  
    Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
    Oilseeds        No. of deliveries     Auction prices    Previous price
    Sesame (White)      0,525              1,260-1,390       1,280-1,435 
    Sesame (Black)      0,250              1,050-1,465       1,230-1,470
    Soybean                ---                  ---               ---
    Castorseed          0,440              0,829-0,867       0,824-0,864
    Rapeseeds             300                500-651           521-630
 
    Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
                             -------10 kg-------    -------15 kg--------
                             Today's    Previous    Today's    Previous
                             open        close      open        close
    Groundnut oil            0,850       0,845      n.q.        n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined
    (15-liter tin)            ---         ---       1,400       1,390
    Rapeseed expeller oil     n.q.        n.q.       ---         ---
    Rapeseed refined oil      n.q.        n.q.       n.q.        n.q.
    Cottonseed oil whitewash  628         628        ---         ---
    Cottonseed oil refin1d    658         658     1,065-1,070  1,065-1,070 
    Soybean expeller oil      ---         ---        ---         ---
    Soybean oil refined       n.q.        n.q.     n.q.        n.q.       
    Sesame oil              1,460       1,460    2,320-2,325 2,320-2,325 
    Castor oil commercial   0,955       0,950    1,460-1,465 1,460-1,465
    Castor oil BSS          0,965       0,960    1,480-1,485 1,480-1,485        
       
 
    Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:    
                                      Today's open      Previous close
    Groundnut oil(15 liter)           1,335-1,340       1,330-1,335    
    Groundnut oil label tin(15liter)  1,355-1,360       1,350-1,355
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter)  1,375-1,380       1,370-1,375 
    Groundnut oil refined (15 liters)   1,490             1,480
    Cottonseed oil refined            1,120-1,150       1,120-1,125 
    Rapeseed oil refined              1,120-1,125       1,120-1,125   
    Palm oil                          0,990-0,995       0,985-0,990
    Sesame oil                        2,545-2,550       2,545-2,550
    Soybean oil refined               n.q.                n.q.      
    Coconut oil                       2,600-2,605       2,600-2,605
    Vanaspati ghee                    1,030-1,035       1,030-1,035
    Castor oil commercial             1,570-1,575       1,570-1,575
    Castor oil BSS                    1,590-1,595       1,590-1,595

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
      included in market prices.

    n.q.= not quoted

    Groundnut is also known as peanut
    Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed

