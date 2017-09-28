FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- September 28, 2017
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
September 28, 2017 / 7:42 AM / 19 days ago

Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- September 28, 2017

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- September 28  
    * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
    * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers.
    * Mustard oil improved due to thin supply.
    
                    
          Today’s Arrivals;
      --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,50,000 versus 0,50,000 previous
      --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,32,000-0,33,000 versus 0,25,000-0,26,000
previous 
                       
    Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: 
                 Today's       Today's       Previous    Previous
               deliveries       price      deliveries     price
    Rajkot      07,500       0,565-0,755     04,000    0,570-0,755 
    Gondal      12,000         588-0,764     12,500      573-0,760 
    Jasdan       0,200         554-0,712      0,200      550-0,700 
    Jamnagar    03,000         580-0,760     03,500      585-0,741 
    Junagadh    04,000         554-0,704     04,000      561-0,690
    Keshod      01,000         572-0,711     01,000      570-0,698 

    Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:    
                        Groundnut small              Groundnut bold
                   Today's open  Previous end  Today's open   Previous end
    Market delivery  0,622-0,755 0,630-0,755    0,565-0,615    0,570-0,620 
    (auction price)
    Market delivery  0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
    (traders price) 
    Plant delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
  
    Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
    Oilseeds        No. of deliveries     Auction prices    Previous price
    Sesame (White)      0,460              1,255-1,400       1,260-1,390 
    Sesame (Black)      0,400              1,060-1,458       1,050-1,465
    Soybean                ---                  ---               ---
    Castorseed          0,321              0,831-0,870       0,829-0,867
    Rapeseeds             020                649-687           500-651
 
    Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
                             -------10 kg-------    -------15 kg--------
                             Today's    Previous    Today's    Previous
                             open        close      open        close
    Groundnut oil            0,840       0,850      n.q.        n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined
    (15-liter tin)            ---         ---       1,400       1,400
    Rapeseed expeller oil     n.q.        n.q.       ---         ---
    Rapeseed refined oil      n.q.        n.q.       n.q.        n.q.
    Cottonseed oil whitewash  628         628        ---         ---
    Cottonseed oil refin1d    658         658     1,065-1,070  1,065-1,070 
    Soybean expeller oil      ---         ---        ---         ---
    Soybean oil refined       n.q.        n.q.     n.q.        n.q.       
    Sesame oil              1,460       1,460    2,320-2,325 2,320-2,325 
    Castor oil commercial   0,955       0,955    1,460-1,465 1,460-1,465
    Castor oil BSS          0,965       0,965    1,480-1,485 1,480-1,485        
       
 
    Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:    
                                      Today's open      Previous close
    Groundnut oil(15 liter)           1,325-1,330       1,335-1,340    
    Groundnut oil label tin(15liter)  1,345-1,350       1,355-1,360
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter)  1,365-1,370       1,375-1,380 
    Groundnut oil refined (15 liters)   1,490             1,490
    Cottonseed oil refined            1,120-1,150       1,120-1,125 
    Rapeseed oil refined              1,135-1,140       1,120-1,125   
    Palm oil                          0,995-1,000       0,995-1,000
    Sesame oil                        2,545-2,550       2,545-2,550
    Soybean oil refined               n.q.                n.q.      
    Coconut oil                       2,600-2,605       2,600-2,605
    Vanaspati ghee                    1,030-1,035       1,030-1,035
    Castor oil commercial             1,570-1,575       1,570-1,575
    Castor oil BSS                    1,590-1,595       1,590-1,595

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
      included in market prices.

    n.q.= not quoted

    Groundnut is also known as peanut
    Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.