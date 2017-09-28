Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- September 28, 2017

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- September 28 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. * Mustard oil improved due to thin supply. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,50,000 versus 0,50,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,32,000-0,33,000 versus 0,25,000-0,26,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 07,500 0,565-0,755 04,000 0,570-0,755 Gondal 12,000 588-0,764 12,500 573-0,760 Jasdan 0,200 554-0,712 0,200 550-0,700 Jamnagar 03,000 580-0,760 03,500 585-0,741 Junagadh 04,000 554-0,704 04,000 561-0,690 Keshod 01,000 572-0,711 01,000 570-0,698 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,622-0,755 0,630-0,755 0,565-0,615 0,570-0,620 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,460 1,255-1,400 1,260-1,390 Sesame (Black) 0,400 1,060-1,458 1,050-1,465 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,321 0,831-0,870 0,829-0,867 Rapeseeds 020 649-687 500-651 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,840 0,850 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,400 1,400 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 628 628 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 658 658 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,460 1,460 2,320-2,325 2,320-2,325 Castor oil commercial 0,955 0,955 1,460-1,465 1,460-1,465 Castor oil BSS 0,965 0,965 1,480-1,485 1,480-1,485 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,325-1,330 1,335-1,340 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,345-1,350 1,355-1,360 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,365-1,370 1,375-1,380 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,490 1,490 Cottonseed oil refined 1,120-1,150 1,120-1,125 Rapeseed oil refined 1,135-1,140 1,120-1,125 Palm oil 0,995-1,000 0,995-1,000 Sesame oil 2,545-2,550 2,545-2,550 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,600-2,605 2,600-2,605 Vanaspati ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,570-1,575 1,570-1,575 Castor oil BSS 1,590-1,595 1,590-1,595 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed