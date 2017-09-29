Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- September 29, 2017

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- September 29 * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Palm olien eased due to low retail demand. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,60,000 versus 0,50,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,30,000-0,31,000 versus 0,32,000-0,33,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 10,500 0,560-0,720 07,500 0,565-0,755 Gondal 13,000 575-0,733 12,000 588-0,764 Jasdan 0,200 540-0,710 0,200 554-0,712 Jamnagar 03,000 571-0,788 03,000 580-0,760 Junagadh 04,500 550-0,728 04,000 554-0,704 Keshod 01,000 561-0,709 01,000 572-0,711 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,610-0,720 0,622-0,755 0,560-0,605 0,565-0,615 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,460 1,245-1,395 1,255-1,400 Sesame (Black) 0,300 1,050-1,457 1,060-1,458 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,241 0,825-0,875 0,831-0,870 Rapeseeds 103 611-648 649-687 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,830 0,830 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,400 1,400 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 620 625 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 650 655 1,055-1,060 1,060-1,065 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,460 1,460 2,320-2,325 2,320-2,325 Castor oil commercial 0,955 0,955 1,460-1,465 1,460-1,465 Castor oil BSS 0,965 0,965 1,480-1,485 1,480-1,485 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,315-1,320 1,315-1,320 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,335-1,340 1,335-1,340 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,355-1,360 1,355-1,360 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,490 1,490 Cottonseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,115-1,120 Rapeseed oil refined 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Palm oil 0,985-0,990 0,995-1,000 Sesame oil 2,545-2,550 2,545-2,550 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,600-2,605 2,600-2,605 Vanaspati ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,570-1,575 1,570-1,575 Castor oil BSS 1,590-1,595 1,590-1,595 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed