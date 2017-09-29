FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- September 29, 2017
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
September 29, 2017 / 7:19 AM / 19 days ago

Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- September 29, 2017

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- September 29  
    * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
    * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
    * Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units.
    * Palm olien eased due to low retail demand.
    
                    
          Today’s Arrivals;
      --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,60,000 versus 0,50,000 previous
      --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,30,000-0,31,000 versus 0,32,000-0,33,000
previous 
                       
    Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: 
                 Today's       Today's       Previous    Previous
               deliveries       price      deliveries     price
    Rajkot      10,500       0,560-0,720     07,500    0,565-0,755 
    Gondal      13,000         575-0,733     12,000      588-0,764 
    Jasdan       0,200         540-0,710      0,200      554-0,712 
    Jamnagar    03,000         571-0,788     03,000      580-0,760 
    Junagadh    04,500         550-0,728     04,000      554-0,704
    Keshod      01,000         561-0,709     01,000      572-0,711 

    Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:    
                        Groundnut small              Groundnut bold
                   Today's open  Previous end  Today's open   Previous end
    Market delivery  0,610-0,720 0,622-0,755    0,560-0,605    0,565-0,615 
    (auction price)
    Market delivery  0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
    (traders price) 
    Plant delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
  
    Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
    Oilseeds        No. of deliveries     Auction prices    Previous price
    Sesame (White)      0,460              1,245-1,395       1,255-1,400 
    Sesame (Black)      0,300              1,050-1,457       1,060-1,458
    Soybean                ---                  ---               ---
    Castorseed          0,241              0,825-0,875       0,831-0,870
    Rapeseeds             103                611-648           649-687
 
    Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
                             -------10 kg-------    -------15 kg--------
                             Today's    Previous    Today's    Previous
                             open        close      open        close
    Groundnut oil            0,830       0,830      n.q.        n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined
    (15-liter tin)            ---         ---       1,400       1,400
    Rapeseed expeller oil     n.q.        n.q.       ---         ---
    Rapeseed refined oil      n.q.        n.q.       n.q.        n.q.
    Cottonseed oil whitewash  620         625        ---         ---
    Cottonseed oil refin1d    650         655     1,055-1,060  1,060-1,065 
    Soybean expeller oil      ---         ---        ---         ---
    Soybean oil refined       n.q.        n.q.     n.q.        n.q.       
    Sesame oil              1,460       1,460    2,320-2,325 2,320-2,325 
    Castor oil commercial   0,955       0,955    1,460-1,465 1,460-1,465
    Castor oil BSS          0,965       0,965    1,480-1,485 1,480-1,485        
       
 
    Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:    
                                      Today's open      Previous close
    Groundnut oil(15 liter)           1,315-1,320       1,315-1,320    
    Groundnut oil label tin(15liter)  1,335-1,340       1,335-1,340
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter)  1,355-1,360       1,355-1,360 
    Groundnut oil refined (15 liters)   1,490             1,490
    Cottonseed oil refined            1,110-1,115       1,115-1,120 
    Rapeseed oil refined              1,130-1,135       1,130-1,135   
    Palm oil                          0,985-0,990       0,995-1,000
    Sesame oil                        2,545-2,550       2,545-2,550
    Soybean oil refined               n.q.                n.q.      
    Coconut oil                       2,600-2,605       2,600-2,605
    Vanaspati ghee                    1,030-1,035       1,030-1,035
    Castor oil commercial             1,570-1,575       1,570-1,575
    Castor oil BSS                    1,590-1,595       1,590-1,595

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
      included in market prices.

    n.q.= not quoted

    Groundnut is also known as peanut
    Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.