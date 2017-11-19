FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Rallying- Driver Standings
#Motor Sports News
November 19, 2017 / 5:07 AM / Updated 18 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Rallying- Driver Standings

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Nov 19 (Gracenote) - Driver Standings after the Rally of Australia on Sunday 
    Drivers                                                             Points 
1.  Sebastien Ogier (France) M-Sport World Rally Team                   232    
2.  Thierry Neuville (Belgium) Hyundai Motorsport                       208    
3.  Ott Tanak (Estonia) M-Sport World Rally Team                        191    
4.  Jari-Matti Latvala (Finland) Toyota Gazoo Racing                    136    
5.  Elfyn Evans (Britain) M-Sport World Rally Team                      128    
6.  Daniel Sordo (Spain) Hyundai Motorsport                             95     
7.  Kris Meeke (Britain) Citroen Total Abu Dhabi World Rally Team       77     
8.  Hayden Paddon (New Zealand) Hyundai Motorsport                      74     
9.  Juho Hanninen (Finland) Toyota Gazoo Racing                         71     
10. Craig Breen (Ireland) Citroen Total Abu Dhabi World Rally Team      64     
11. Esapekka Lappi (Finland) Toyota Gazoo Racing                        62     
12. Andreas Mikkelsen (Norway) Skoda Motorsport                         54     
13. Stephane Lefebvre (France) Citroen Total Abu Dhabi World Rally Team 30     
14. Teemu Suninen (Finland) M-Sport World Rally Team                    29     
15. Mads Ostberg (Norway) M-Sport World Rally Team                      29     
16. Jan Kopecky (Czech Republic) Skoda Motorsport                       7      
17. Pontus Tidemand (Sweden) Skoda Motorsport                           4      
18. Richie Dalton (Ireland) Richie Dalton                               4      
19. Eric Camilli (France) M-Sport World Rally Team                      3      
20. Stephane Sarrazin (France) Stephane Sarrazin                        2      
21. Armin Kremer (Germany) M-Sport World Rally Team                     2      
22. Jourdan Serderidis (Greece) Jourdan Serderidis                      2      
23. Ole Christian Veiby (Norway) Printsport                             1      
24. Yohan Rossel (France) Yohan Rossel                                  1      
25. Bryan Bouffier (France) Gemini Rally Team                           1      
26. Kalle Rovanpera (Finland) Kalle Rovanpera                           1

