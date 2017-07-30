UPDATE 1-Rallying- Driver Standings

July 30 (Gracenote) - Driver Standings after the Rally of Finland on Sunday Drivers Points 1. Thierry Neuville (Belgium) Hyundai Motorsport 160 2. Sebastien Ogier (France) M-Sport World Rally Team 160 3. Ott Taenak (Estonia) M-Sport World Rally Team 119 4. Jari-Matti Latvala (Finland) Toyota Gazoo Racing 114 5. Daniel Sordo (Spain) Hyundai Motorsport 84 6. Elfyn Evans (Britain) M-Sport World Rally Team 79 7. Craig Breen (Ireland) Citroen Total Abu Dhabi World Rally Team 53 8. Hayden Paddon (New Zealand) Hyundai Motorsport 51 9. Juho Haenninen (Finland) Toyota Gazoo Racing 46 10. Esapekka Lappi (Finland) Toyota Gazoo Racing 45 11. Kris Meeke (Britain) Citroen Total Abu Dhabi World Rally Team 31 12. Teemu Suninen (Finland) M-Sport World Rally Team 25 13. Stephane Lefebvre (France) Citroen Total Abu Dhabi World Rally Team 22 14. Andreas Mikkelsen (Norway) Skoda Motorsport 21 15. Mads Ostberg (Norway) M-Sport World Rally Team 19 16. Jan Kopecky (Czech Republic) Skoda Motorsport 5 17. Pontus Tidemand (Sweden) Skoda Motorsport 4 18. Eric Camilli (France) M-Sport World Rally Team 2 19. Stephane Sarrazin (France) Stephane Sarrazin 2 20. Yohan Rossel (France) Yohan Rossel 1 21. Bryan Bouffier (France) Gemini Rally Team 1