Rallying- Driver Standings

Oct 30 (Gracenote) - Driver Standings after the Rally of Great Britain on Sunday Drivers Points 1. Sebastien Ogier (France) M-Sport World Rally Team 215 2. Thierry Neuville (Belgium) Hyundai Motorsport 183 3. Ott Taenak (Estonia) M-Sport World Rally Team 169 4. Jari-Matti Latvala (Finland) Toyota Gazoo Racing 136 5. Elfyn Evans (Britain) M-Sport World Rally Team 118 6. Daniel Sordo (Spain) Hyundai Motorsport 95 7. Juho Haenninen (Finland) Toyota Gazoo Racing 71 8. Kris Meeke (Britain) Citroen Total Abu Dhabi World Rally Team 70 9. Craig Breen (Ireland) Citroen Total Abu Dhabi World Rally Team 64 10. Hayden Paddon (New Zealand) Hyundai Motorsport 59 11. Andreas Mikkelsen (Norway) Skoda Motorsport 52 12. Esapekka Lappi (Finland) Toyota Gazoo Racing 51 13. Stephane Lefebvre (France) Citroen Total Abu Dhabi World Rally Team 30 14. Teemu Suninen (Finland) M-Sport World Rally Team 29 15. Mads Ostberg (Norway) M-Sport World Rally Team 29 16. Jan Kopecky (Czech Republic) Skoda Motorsport 7 17. Pontus Tidemand (Sweden) Skoda Motorsport 4 18. Eric Camilli (France) M-Sport World Rally Team 3 19. Stephane Sarrazin (France) Stephane Sarrazin 2 20. Armin Kremer (Germany) M-Sport World Rally Team 2 21. Ole Christian Veiby (Norway) Printsport 1 22. Yohan Rossel (France) Yohan Rossel 1 23. Bryan Bouffier (France) Gemini Rally Team 1