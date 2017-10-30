FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rallying- Driver Standings
#Motor Sports News
October 30, 2017 / 2:35 AM / a day ago

Rallying- Driver Standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 30 (Gracenote) - Driver Standings after the Rally of Great Britain on Sunday 
    Drivers                                                             Points 
1.  Sebastien Ogier (France) M-Sport World Rally Team                   215    
2.  Thierry Neuville (Belgium) Hyundai Motorsport                       183    
3.  Ott Taenak (Estonia) M-Sport World Rally Team                       169    
4.  Jari-Matti Latvala (Finland) Toyota Gazoo Racing                    136    
5.  Elfyn Evans (Britain) M-Sport World Rally Team                      118    
6.  Daniel Sordo (Spain) Hyundai Motorsport                             95     
7.  Juho Haenninen (Finland) Toyota Gazoo Racing                        71     
8.  Kris Meeke (Britain) Citroen Total Abu Dhabi World Rally Team       70     
9.  Craig Breen (Ireland) Citroen Total Abu Dhabi World Rally Team      64     
10. Hayden Paddon (New Zealand) Hyundai Motorsport                      59     
11. Andreas Mikkelsen (Norway) Skoda Motorsport                         52     
12. Esapekka Lappi (Finland) Toyota Gazoo Racing                        51     
13. Stephane Lefebvre (France) Citroen Total Abu Dhabi World Rally Team 30     
14. Teemu Suninen (Finland) M-Sport World Rally Team                    29     
15. Mads Ostberg (Norway) M-Sport World Rally Team                      29     
16. Jan Kopecky (Czech Republic) Skoda Motorsport                       7      
17. Pontus Tidemand (Sweden) Skoda Motorsport                           4      
18. Eric Camilli (France) M-Sport World Rally Team                      3      
19. Stephane Sarrazin (France) Stephane Sarrazin                        2      
20. Armin Kremer (Germany) M-Sport World Rally Team                     2      
21. Ole Christian Veiby (Norway) Printsport                             1      
22. Yohan Rossel (France) Yohan Rossel                                  1      
23. Bryan Bouffier (France) Gemini Rally Team                           1

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
