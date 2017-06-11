UPDATE 1-Motor racing-Rallying Italy result

June 11 (Gracenote) - Result from the Rally of Italy on Sunday 1. Ott Taenak (Estonia) Ford 3:25:15.100 2. Jari-Matti Latvala (Finland) Toyota +00:12.300 3. Thierry Neuville (Belgium) Hyundai 01:07.700 4. Esapekka Lappi (Finland) Toyota 02:12.900 5. Sebastien Ogier (France) Ford 03:25.300 6. Juho Haenninen (Finland) Toyota 03:38.500 7. Mads Ostberg (Norway) Ford 06:31.800 8. Andreas Mikkelsen (Norway) Citroen 08:07.800 9. Eric Camilli (France) Ford 11:15.800 10. Jan Kopecky (Czech Republic) Skoda 11:21.400 (rank: r = retired, nc = not classified)