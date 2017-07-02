FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Rallying- Driver Standings
#Motor Sports News
July 2, 2017 / 11:56 AM / a month ago

UPDATE 1-Rallying- Driver Standings

2 Min Read

    July 2 (Gracenote) - Driver Standings after the Rally of Poland on Sunday 
    Drivers                                                             Points 
1.  Sebastien Ogier (France) M-Sport World Rally Team                   160    
2.  Thierry Neuville (Belgium) Hyundai Motorsport                       149    
3.  Jari-Matti Latvala (Finland) Toyota Gazoo Racing                    112    
4.  Ott Taenak (Estonia) M-Sport World Rally Team                       108    
5.  Daniel Sordo (Spain) Hyundai Motorsport                             82     
6.  Elfyn Evans (Britain) M-Sport World Rally Team                      57     
7.  Hayden Paddon (New Zealand) Hyundai Motorsport                      51     
8.  Craig Breen (Ireland) Citroen Total Abu Dhabi World Rally Team      43     
9.  Juho Haenninen (Finland) Toyota Gazoo Racing                        30     
10. Kris Meeke (Britain) Citroen Total Abu Dhabi World Rally Team       27     
11. Stephane Lefebvre (France) Citroen Total Abu Dhabi World Rally Team 22     
12. Andreas Mikkelsen (Norway) Skoda Motorsport                         21     
13. Esapekka Lappi (Finland) Toyota Gazoo Racing                        20     
14. Mads Ostberg (Norway) M-Sport World Rally Team                      18     
15. Teemu Suninen (Finland) M-Sport World Rally Team                    13     
16. Jan Kopecky (Czech Republic) Skoda Motorsport                       5      
17. Pontus Tidemand (Sweden) Skoda Motorsport                           4      
18. Stephane Sarrazin (France) Stephane Sarrazin                        2      
19. Eric Camilli (France) M-Sport World Rally Team                      2      
20. Yohan Rossel (France) Yohan Rossel                                  1      
21. Bryan Bouffier (France) Gemini Rally Team                           1

