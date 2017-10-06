FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Motor racing-Rallying Spain leg 1 classification
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Xi to open Party congress, may signal plans for next five years
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Xi to open Party congress, may signal plans for next five years
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Motor Sports News
October 6, 2017 / 4:00 PM / 11 days ago

Motor racing-Rallying Spain leg 1 classification

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Oct 6 (Gracenote) - Leg 1 Classification from the Rally of Spain on Friday 
1.  Andreas Mikkelsen (Norway) Hyundai 1:11:56.300  
2.  Sebastien Ogier (France)   Ford    +00:01.400   
3.  Kris Meeke (Britain)       Citroen 00:03.000    
4.  Ott Taenak (Estonia)       Ford    00:06.300    
5.  Mads Ostberg (Norway)      Ford    00:07.100    
6.  Daniel Sordo (Spain)       Hyundai 00:10.800    
7.  Thierry Neuville (Belgium) Hyundai 00:12.800    
8.  Juho Haenninen (Finland)   Toyota  00:33.600    
9.  Stephane Lefebvre (France) Citroen 01:02.200    
10. Esapekka Lappi (Finland)   Toyota  01:05.500

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.