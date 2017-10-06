Motor racing-Rallying Spain leg 1 classification

Oct 6 (Gracenote) - Leg 1 Classification from the Rally of Spain on Friday 1. Andreas Mikkelsen (Norway) Hyundai 1:11:56.300 2. Sebastien Ogier (France) Ford +00:01.400 3. Kris Meeke (Britain) Citroen 00:03.000 4. Ott Taenak (Estonia) Ford 00:06.300 5. Mads Ostberg (Norway) Ford 00:07.100 6. Daniel Sordo (Spain) Hyundai 00:10.800 7. Thierry Neuville (Belgium) Hyundai 00:12.800 8. Juho Haenninen (Finland) Toyota 00:33.600 9. Stephane Lefebvre (France) Citroen 01:02.200 10. Esapekka Lappi (Finland) Toyota 01:05.500