FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Motor racing-Rallying Spain result
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Motor Sports News
October 8, 2017 / 5:04 PM / in 9 days

UPDATE 1-Motor racing-Rallying Spain result

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Oct 8 (Gracenote) - Result from the Rally of Spain on Sunday 
1.  Kris Meeke (Britain)         Citroen 3:01:21.100  
2.  Sebastien Ogier (France)     Ford    +00:28.000   
3.  Ott Taenak (Estonia)         Ford    00:33.000    
4.  Juho Haenninen (Finland)     Toyota  00:54.100    
5.  Mads Ostberg (Norway)        Ford    02:26.200    
6.  Stephane Lefebvre (France)   Citroen 02:43.000    
7.  Elfyn Evans (Britain)        Ford    04:37.400    
8.  Teemu Suninen (Finland)      Ford    08:22.700    
9.  Jan Kopecky (Czech Republic) Skoda   08:54.500    
10. Ole Christian Veiby (Norway) Skoda   09:04.800    
(rank: r = retired, nc = not classified)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.