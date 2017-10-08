UPDATE 1-Motor racing-Rallying Spain result

Oct 8 (Gracenote) - Result from the Rally of Spain on Sunday 1. Kris Meeke (Britain) Citroen 3:01:21.100 2. Sebastien Ogier (France) Ford +00:28.000 3. Ott Taenak (Estonia) Ford 00:33.000 4. Juho Haenninen (Finland) Toyota 00:54.100 5. Mads Ostberg (Norway) Ford 02:26.200 6. Stephane Lefebvre (France) Citroen 02:43.000 7. Elfyn Evans (Britain) Ford 04:37.400 8. Teemu Suninen (Finland) Ford 08:22.700 9. Jan Kopecky (Czech Republic) Skoda 08:54.500 10. Ole Christian Veiby (Norway) Skoda 09:04.800 (rank: r = retired, nc = not classified)