UPDATE 1-Rallying- Driver Standings

Oct 8 (Gracenote) - Driver Standings after the Rally of Spain on Sunday Drivers Points 1. Sebastien Ogier (France) M-Sport World Rally Team 198 2. Ott Taenak (Estonia) M-Sport World Rally Team 161 3. Thierry Neuville (Belgium) Hyundai Motorsport 160 4. Jari-Matti Latvala (Finland) Toyota Gazoo Racing 123 5. Daniel Sordo (Spain) Hyundai Motorsport 94 6. Elfyn Evans (Britain) M-Sport World Rally Team 93 7. Juho Haenninen (Finland) Toyota Gazoo Racing 71 8. Craig Breen (Ireland) Citroen Total Abu Dhabi World Rally Team 64 9. Kris Meeke (Britain) Citroen Total Abu Dhabi World Rally Team 60 10. Hayden Paddon (New Zealand) Hyundai Motorsport 55 11. Esapekka Lappi (Finland) Toyota Gazoo Racing 49 12. Andreas Mikkelsen (Norway) Skoda Motorsport 39 13. Stephane Lefebvre (France) Citroen Total Abu Dhabi World Rally Team 30 14. Teemu Suninen (Finland) M-Sport World Rally Team 29 15. Mads Ostberg (Norway) M-Sport World Rally Team 29 16. Jan Kopecky (Czech Republic) Skoda Motorsport 7 17. Pontus Tidemand (Sweden) Skoda Motorsport 4 18. Eric Camilli (France) M-Sport World Rally Team 3 19. Stephane Sarrazin (France) Stephane Sarrazin 2 20. Armin Kremer (Germany) M-Sport World Rally Team 2 21. Ole Christian Veiby (Norway) Printsport 1 22. Yohan Rossel (France) Yohan Rossel 1 23. Bryan Bouffier (France) Gemini Rally Team 1