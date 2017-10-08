FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Rallying- Driver Standings
#Motor Sports News
October 8, 2017 / 5:04 PM / 9 days ago

UPDATE 1-Rallying- Driver Standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 8 (Gracenote) - Driver Standings after the Rally of Spain on Sunday 
    Drivers                                                             Points 
1.  Sebastien Ogier (France) M-Sport World Rally Team                   198    
2.  Ott Taenak (Estonia) M-Sport World Rally Team                       161    
3.  Thierry Neuville (Belgium) Hyundai Motorsport                       160    
4.  Jari-Matti Latvala (Finland) Toyota Gazoo Racing                    123    
5.  Daniel Sordo (Spain) Hyundai Motorsport                             94     
6.  Elfyn Evans (Britain) M-Sport World Rally Team                      93     
7.  Juho Haenninen (Finland) Toyota Gazoo Racing                        71     
8.  Craig Breen (Ireland) Citroen Total Abu Dhabi World Rally Team      64     
9.  Kris Meeke (Britain) Citroen Total Abu Dhabi World Rally Team       60     
10. Hayden Paddon (New Zealand) Hyundai Motorsport                      55     
11. Esapekka Lappi (Finland) Toyota Gazoo Racing                        49     
12. Andreas Mikkelsen (Norway) Skoda Motorsport                         39     
13. Stephane Lefebvre (France) Citroen Total Abu Dhabi World Rally Team 30     
14. Teemu Suninen (Finland) M-Sport World Rally Team                    29     
15. Mads Ostberg (Norway) M-Sport World Rally Team                      29     
16. Jan Kopecky (Czech Republic) Skoda Motorsport                       7      
17. Pontus Tidemand (Sweden) Skoda Motorsport                           4      
18. Eric Camilli (France) M-Sport World Rally Team                      3      
19. Stephane Sarrazin (France) Stephane Sarrazin                        2      
20. Armin Kremer (Germany) M-Sport World Rally Team                     2      
21. Ole Christian Veiby (Norway) Printsport                             1      
22. Yohan Rossel (France) Yohan Rossel                                  1      
23. Bryan Bouffier (France) Gemini Rally Team                           1

