FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-Ralph Lauren's turnaround takes hold as profit, revenue beats Street
Sections
Featured
Trump says unsure if Tillerson will remain secretary of state
WORLD
Trump says unsure if Tillerson will remain secretary of state
Movie Review: Ittefaq
Bollywood
Movie Review: Ittefaq
Long lines for iPhone X help push shares to record high
Apple
Long lines for iPhone X help push shares to record high
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 2, 2017 / 12:45 PM / a day ago

UPDATE 2-Ralph Lauren's turnaround takes hold as profit, revenue beats Street

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Adds details, background, analyst comments; updates share price)

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Ralph Lauren Corp’s quarterly revenue and profit beat Wall Street estimates on Thursday, selling more of its high-end clothes at full price and keeping a lid on costs, sending its shares up more than 5 percent on Thursday.

Known for its signature Polo shirts and classic tweed blazers, the company is in the midst of a two-year turnaround plan that seems to be taking hold, as margins and revenue increase across its store-base.

“There is finally a faint light at the end of Ralph Lauren’s long tunnel of reinvention,” Neil Saunders, managing director of research firm GlobalData Retail said.

Ralph Lauren’s stock was up 5.4 percent at $94.28. Shares of department store operators and Ralph Lauren customers, Macy’s Inc and Kohl’s were up nearly 2 percent, while Gap rose up 1.5 percent.

Ralph Lauren had been struggling to compete in a brutal retail sector, as fast-fashion apparel brands and a rapid decline in traffic to malls and stores due to the shift to online shopping, knocked established names to the side.

The luxury retailer was also hurt by allowing department stores and off-price retailers such as TJX to discount its products heavily.

To regain its luxury stature with customers, Ralph Lauren embarked on a two-year cost-cutting plan that included pulling back inventory from department stores and outlets, cutting jobs, and streamlining its management layers to reduce bureaucracy.

“In our view, these corrective steps are necessary, even if they do splash the sales line with more red ink,” Saunders said.

Adjusted gross margins in the quarter rose 3 percent and revenue per unit sold across its stores climbed 5 percent from last year.

Profit before charges beat Wall Street estimates of $1.89 by 10 cents.

Sales fell 9 percent to $1.67 billion, hurt in part by its decision to pull back from department stores and factory outlets. But that figure beat analysts’ estimates of $1.65 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company also raised the lower-end of its 2018 operating margin forecast to 9.5 percent to 10.5 percent from its previous expectation of 9 percent to 10.5 percent. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.