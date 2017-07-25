FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Randstad Q2 profit rises on strong European performance
July 25, 2017 / 5:38 AM / 12 days ago

Randstad Q2 profit rises on strong European performance

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, July 25 (Reuters) - Randstad, the world's second-largest staffing agency, said on Tuesday its core profit rose 9 percent to 262 million euros ($305.33 million) in the second quarter, roughly in line with market forecasts.

Sales rose 14.8 percent to 5.87 billion euros, it said in a statement.

"In Q2, our organic sales growth accelerated to the highest level since 2011, driven by double-digit growth in Europe," says Randstad CEO Jacques van den Broek.

A poll of Reuters analysts expected sales of 5.83 billion euros, an increase of 14.2 percent and underlying earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) of 264 million euros, a 10.1 percent rise.

$1 = 0.8581 euros Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

