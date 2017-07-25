FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
12 days ago
Rathbone Brothers H1 pretax profit up 16.7 pct
#Monsoon
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
India still in bubble territory
Markets WeekAhead
India still in bubble territory
U.N. bans key N.Korea exports over missile tests
asia
U.N. bans key N.Korea exports over missile tests
India this week
Editor's Picks
India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 25, 2017 / 6:24 AM / 12 days ago

Rathbone Brothers H1 pretax profit up 16.7 pct

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 25 (Reuters) - British wealth manager Rathbone Brothers plc posted a 16.7 percent rise in first-half pretax profit on Tuesday, boosted by market gains and a rise in assets under management.

Pretax profit in the six months to end-June was 26.6 million pounds ($34.68 million), up from 22.8 million pounds a year ago, it said in a statement, helped by a 7 percent rise in assets under management to 36.6 billion pounds.

Fee income during the period was 105.5 million pounds, it said, up 21.1 percent.

The company said it would pay an interim dividend of 22 pence. ($1 = 0.7671 pounds) (Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.