July 30 (Reuters) - Raytheon Co on Sunday appointed Kurt Amend as chief executive of its Arabia business unit.

The company said it will focus on creating "indigenous defense, aerospace and cybersecurity capabilities" in Saudi Arabia.

Amend most recently served as president of Raytheon International Inc in Riyadh. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru and Trevor Hunnicutt in New York; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)