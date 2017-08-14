FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Raytheon names former U.S. deputy defense secretary to board
August 14, 2017 / 1:52 PM / a day ago

Raytheon names former U.S. deputy defense secretary to board

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Tomahawk missile maker Raytheon Co on Monday named former U.S. Deputy Defense Secretary Robert Work as a director to its board.

Work, 64, served as deputy defense secretary under former President Barack Obama's administration, and held the position from 2014 through last month.

Work, who retired from the military as colonel in 2001, also served as the Undersecretary of the Navy until 2013.

Before returning to the Pentagon, Work served as chief executive officer at the Center for New American Security think tank in Washington, D.C. till 2014. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

