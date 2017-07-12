FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Gaming hardware maker Razer seeks Oct HK IPO at up to $5 bln valuation-source
#Monsoon
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
China leaning on Singapore to keep ASEAN calm on sea dispute
ASIA
China leaning on Singapore to keep ASEAN calm on sea dispute
Country's 'Rhinestone Cowboy' Glen Campbell dies after Alzheimer's battle
Entertainment
Country's 'Rhinestone Cowboy' Glen Campbell dies after Alzheimer's battle
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 12, 2017 / 8:45 AM / a month ago

Gaming hardware maker Razer seeks Oct HK IPO at up to $5 bln valuation-source

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 12 (Reuters) - Razer Inc, a gaming hardware maker backed by Intel Corp and Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing, plans to go public toward the end of October in an IPO that will value the company at up to $5 billion, a person familiar with the deal said on Wednesday.

The company is considering a valuation range of between $3 billion to $5 billion, with a final decision on the size of IPO and its overall value depending on market conditions at the time of the deal, added the person, who couldn't be named because details of the transaction aren't public.

Razer filed for the IPO late last month in a deal that Thomson Reuters publication IFR said could raise around $400 million.

Razer declined to comment. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.