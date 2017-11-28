FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-RBC Investor & Treasury Services expands product management team
#Regulatory News
November 28, 2017 / 5:01 PM / a day ago

MOVES-RBC Investor & Treasury Services expands product management team

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 28 (Reuters) - RBC Investor & Treasury Services, a unit of Royal Bank of Canada, appointed Annette Niebuhr as managing director, network management within its product management team.

Niebuhr will lead the firm’s network management function across the Americas and be based in Toronto.

She has about 25 years of experience and was previously managing director of strategy and customer programs at BMO Capital Markets.

RBC Investor & Treasury Services has made a number of senior hires in recent months, including two within its product management group. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
