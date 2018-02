TORONTO, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Canada reported first-quarter earnings that were above market expectations helped by a strong performance in wealth management.

Canada’s biggest bank by market value reported earnings per share, excluding one-off items, of C$2.05 for the quarter. Analysts had on average forecast earnings of C$1.99 per share, Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data showed. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; editing by Jason Neely)