RBI raises policy rate, maintains 'neutral' stance

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday raised its policy rate for the first time in more than four years, due to inflation concerns, but kept its policy stance as “neutral”.

FILE PHOTO: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) seal is pictured on a gate outside the RBI headquarters in Mumbai, India, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File photo

The monetary policy committee lifted the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.25 percent, the first increase since January 2014, as predicted by 46 percent of respondents in a Reuters poll this week.

All six members on the rate panel voted for an increase.

The reverse repo rate was also raised by 25 basis points, to 6.00 percent.

Before Wednesday, the last policy rate change was a 25 bps cut in August 2017.

FILE PHOTO: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Urjit Patel attends a news conference after the bi-monthly monetary policy review in Mumbai, India February 7, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files