One killed in protest at South Africa's RPlat shaft

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 11 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) said one person was killed and a conveyor belt was burnt during overnight protests at one of the platinum producer’s shafts in the country’s North West Province.

“An individual within the crowd was shot and killed by live ammunition. Based on preliminary evidence, including video footage, it is believed that the shooting was from within the group of protesters. The deceased was not employed by RBPlat,” the company said in a statement on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday night and a company spokeswoman said operations were continuing at the mine. (Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by Ed Stoddard and Susan Fenton)