March 6, 2018 / 8:01 PM / in a day

BRIEF-RBS reaches $500 mln settlement with New York state over residential mortgage securities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 6 (Reuters) - Ny attorney general schneiderman says he announces a $500 million settlement with royal bank of scotland over misconduct leading up to financial crisis Schneiderman says rbs admitted to selling rmbs that, contrary to its recommendations, did not materially comply with underwriting guidelines Ny attorney general eric schneiderman says settlement relates to rbs’ issuance, marketing and sale of residential mortgage-backed securities Schneiderman says settlement includes $100 mln cash to new york state, and $400 mln consumer relief for new york homeowners and communities

