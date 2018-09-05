Britain's RBS to shutter another 54 branches, axe 258 jobs

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Royal Bank of Scotland said on Wednesday it will close a further 54 branches and axe 258 jobs, in what it called the final cut to its branch network until at least 2020.

FILE PHOTO: Royal Bank of Scotland signs are seen at a branch of the bank, in London, Britain December 1, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo

British banks have shuttered hundreds of branches in recent years in a bid to cut costs. RBS said the latest closures were related to its failed bid to spin-out its Williams & Glyn brand into a stand-alone bank.

“As we are no longer launching Williams & Glyn as a challenger bank we now have two branch networks operating in close proximity to each other in England and Wales,” an RBS spokesman said in a statement.