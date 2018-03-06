RBS reaches $500 mln settlement with New York over mortgage securities

NEW YORK, March 6 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc has reached a $500 million settlement with New York state to resolve claims over its sale of risky residential mortgage-backed securities that contributed to the 2008 global financial crisis.

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman on Tuesday said the accord includes a $100 million cash payment to the state, plus $400 million of consumer relief for homeowners and communities.

Schneiderman said RBS admitted to having sold investors RMBS that did not meet underwriting guidelines, contrary to its representations, and did not comply with applicable laws and regulations.