LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s government sold approximately 7.7 percent of Royal Bank of Scotland shares, the bank said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: A Royal Bank of Scotland branch in central London, Britain February 21, 2009. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor/File Photo

Monday evening’s share sale raised proceeds of 2.5 billion pounds ($3.33 billion), the filing said.

($1 = 0.7514 pounds)