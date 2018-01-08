FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Britain's financial watchdog fines and bans former RBS trader
Sections
Featured
GM races to build a formula for profitable electric cars
Technology
GM races to build a formula for profitable electric cars
Wrong wax? Snow problem for Olympic athletes
Sports
Wrong wax? Snow problem for Olympic athletes
Slip-sliding down the Sahara snow
Editor's picks
Slip-sliding down the Sahara snow
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 8, 2018 / 10:11 AM / a day ago

Britain's financial watchdog fines and bans former RBS trader

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Britain’s financial watchdog has fined former Royal Bank of Scotland interest rate derivatives trader Neil Danziger 250,000 pounds ($338,200.00) and banned him from working in any regulated financial activity, it said on Monday.

The Financial Conduct Authority said Danziger, who worked at RBS trading products referenced to Japanese Yen LIBOR (London interbank offered rate), was knowingly involved in RBS’s failure to observe proper standards of market conduct. (Reporting by Emma Rumney)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.