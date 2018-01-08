Britain's financial watchdog fines and bans former RBS trader

LONDON, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Britain’s financial watchdog has fined former Royal Bank of Scotland interest rate derivatives trader Neil Danziger 250,000 pounds ($338,200.00) and banned him from working in any regulated financial activity, it said on Monday.

The Financial Conduct Authority said Danziger, who worked at RBS trading products referenced to Japanese Yen LIBOR (London interbank offered rate), was knowingly involved in RBS’s failure to observe proper standards of market conduct. (Reporting by Emma Rumney)