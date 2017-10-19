FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rogers Communications' quarterly profit more than doubles
October 19, 2017 / 11:11 AM / 2 days ago

Rogers Communications' quarterly profit more than doubles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Canadian telecom company Rogers Communications Inc’s quarterly profit more than doubled, helped by strength in its wireless unit, as it added the highest number of postpaid subscribers in eight years.

The Toronto-based company’s net income rose to C$467 million ($375 million), or 91 Canadian cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from C$220 million, or 43 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to C$3.58 billion from C$3.49 billion.

$1 = 1.2451 Canadian dollars Reporting by Anirban Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto

