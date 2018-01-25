FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 25, 2018 / 12:33 PM / a day ago

UPDATE 1-Rogers Communications profit beats on higher wireless margins

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details on wireless margins, analysts’ estimates)

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Rogers Communications Inc, Canada’s largest wireless provider by market share, reported a quarterly profit on Thursday that narrowly beat estimates on higher margins from its wireless subscribers.

An average Rogers wireless customer paid C$63.46 a month for service, up from C$60.72 a year ago.

Postpaid customers, who typically spend much more than those who prepay, paid C$6.64 extra during the quarter from a year earlier.

Net income was C$419 million ($340 million) in the last three months of 2017, compared with a loss of C$9 million a year earlier, when it took a C$484 million impairment charge after scrapping development of its own internet-based television product in favor of a Comcast product.

On an adjusted basis, the Toronto-based company earned 88 Canadian cents per share. Analysts had on average expected earnings of 86 Canadian cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 3.5 percent to C$3.63 billion.

$1 = 1.2318 Canadian dollars Reporting by Alastair Sharp in Toronto and Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Martina D'Couto

