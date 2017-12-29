FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China Development Bank says talks with indebted RCom underway
#Money News
December 29, 2017 / 3:28 AM / 2 days ago

China Development Bank says talks with indebted RCom underway

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China Development Bank, a creditor of Reliance Communications Ltd, said it is in talks with the Indian wireless carrier, following a plan by the Anil Ambani-backed firm to reduce its debts.

A man opens the shutter of a shop painted with an advertisement of Reliance Communications in Mumbai, India, November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/File Photo

Any progress will be disclosed in the near future, the Chinese bank told Reuters late Thursday in response to a request for comment on the Indian carrier’s debt-reduction plan.

RCom, as the Indian carrier is known, announced on Tuesday a plan to slash its debt by 390 billion rupees ($6.1 billion) underpinned by the sale of some of its spectrum, tower, fibre and real estate assets for which the company said it has already received some non-binding offers.

It was not immediately clear if all key creditors were on board.

Last month, China Development Bank initiated insolvency proceedings at India’s National Company Law Tribunal, adding that a large amount of principal and interest from RCom was overdue.

RCom had a net debt of 450 billion rupees at the end of October, putting it among India’s most indebted companies.

($1 = 64.0700 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Coco Li and Ryan Woo; Editing by Christopher Cushing

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
